Red Bank’s Broad Street “Broadwalk” briefly served as a fashion runway Sunday evening, as models strutted in creations by designer and retailer Emily Natale, at right.

The owner of Pearl Street Consignment and Custom Clothes, at Pearl and Monmouth streets, described the featured outfits as “very Goth chick, effortlessly girly.”

Seated at the edge of Maggie McKenna’s chalk-drawn runway, Charlotte Hand of Rumson said the event had the feel of an event “that you have to be super-exclusive to get into.”

See more photos from the event below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)