RED BANK: DWI CHARGED AFTER CRASH

A Long Branch man faces a drunk-driving charge after crashing into a parked vehicle in Red Bank shortly before dawn Sunday.

Separately, a police pursuit of a vehicle believed stolen in Rumson was terminated early Monday morning, according to Chief Darren McConnell.

• Uriel Lopez-Cruz, 27, was traveling west on East Bergen Place, between Branch Avenue and South Street, when he plowed into a parked vehicle at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, McConnell told redbankgreen.

Lopez-Cruz, who was not injured, continued on to the intersection of South Street, where his damaged vehicle became disabled, McConnell said.

Patrolman Darren McConnell, the chief’s son, made the arrest without incident and charged Lopez-Cruz with DWI and other motor vehicle offenses.