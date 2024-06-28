WEEKEND PICKS: SUMMER SYMPHONY GLORY

By BRIAN DONOHUE

It doesn’t get much better than this. So many great things about Red Bank – the Navesink River, the arts scene, the people, all in one place on a summer night as the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra returns to the Navesink banks. Redbankgreen has a pick of things to do for a magical musical weekend.

Saturday 8 p.m. Saturday with the Symphony

Marine Park 1 Marine Park, Red Bank, NJ, United States

After four-year absence, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra plays a sunset concert in Marine Park beside the beautiful Navesink River. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and relax on the grass. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at Count Basie Center for the Arts. Presented by Red Bank RiverCenter. More details here. Saturday and Sunday 7 pm.

The Red Bank-based Jazz Arts Project concert series begins at Triumph Brewing with Warren Vaché & Eddie Montero, with Harry Allen & Earl Souls.

Presented by the non-profit Jazz Arts Project, this Jazz Café remains a great night out with friends or a fun summer date night. Indulge in a perfect blend of world-class music, food, cocktails, craft beer, and more. Tickets $25 per person. Proceeds help support our music training and enrichment programs for area youth. Click here to buy tickets.

Want more music? It’s the final weekend of Coffee Corral’s Spring Music in the Corral series with Gary Phillips Saturday and Nick & Ed Jazz Duo Sunday. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Red Bank Farmers Market is open at the Galleria Parking Lot at the corner of Bridge Avenue and West Front Street. Stock up on ingredients for a week of dinners. Have you tried the pork chops from Ann the farmer’s stand? Amazing.

