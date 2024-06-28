Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

WEEKEND PICKS: SUMMER SYMPHONY GLORY

Post a comment
June 28th @ 6am

By BRIAN DONOHUE

It doesn’t get much better than this. So many great things about Red Bank – the Navesink River, the arts scene, the people, all in one place on a summer night as the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra returns to the Navesink banks. Redbankgreen has a pick of things to do for a magical musical weekend. 

 

Saturday 8 p.m. Saturday with the Symphony 

Marine Park 1 Marine Park, Red Bank, NJ, United States

After four-year absence, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra plays a sunset concert in Marine Park beside the beautiful Navesink River.  Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and relax on the grass. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at Count Basie Center for the Arts. Presented by Red Bank RiverCenter. More details here

 

Saturday and Sunday 7 pm.

The Red Bank-based Jazz Arts Project concert series begins at Triumph Brewing with Warren Vaché & Eddie Montero, with Harry Allen & Earl Souls. 

 

 Presented by the non-profit Jazz Arts Project, this Jazz Café remains a great night out with friends or a fun summer date night. Indulge in a perfect blend of world-class music, food, cocktails, craft beer, and more. Tickets $25 per person. Proceeds help support our music training and enrichment programs for area youth.  Click here to buy tickets. 

Want more music? It’s the final weekend of Coffee Corral’s Spring Music in the Corral series with Gary Phillips Saturday and Nick & Ed Jazz Duo Sunday.

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Red Bank Farmers Market is open at the Galleria Parking Lot at the corner of Bridge Avenue and West Front Street. Stock up on ingredients for a week of dinners. Have you tried the pork chops from Ann the farmer’s stand? Amazing. 

 

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...
WHAT TO WEAR?
RED BANK: Dressmakers' mannequins appeared to mull what to wear as they looked down on Monmouth Street last week.
SYMPHONY RETURNS JUNE 29
RED BANK: An annual crowd pleaser returns June 29 with a free concert in Marine Park by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, RiverCenter said ...
Heard on the Green
Heard on the Green
DUCK RESCUE EFFORT
Duckling rescue attempt underway in sewer at East Front and Broad, 10:29 a.m.
HOUSING CRUNCH
Demolition begins for new apartments at Globe Court and Mechanic Street.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar