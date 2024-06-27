A medical office building in Red Bank was evacuated after a car struck it Thursday afternoon.

No one was reported injured in the crash, which occurred at 231 Maple Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. said Fire Chief Bobby Holiday.

Because the crash caused cracks in the foundation that were visible from the inside, authorities were awaiting word from building inspectors on whether tenants could immediately get back to work, Holiday said.

Information about the cause of the crash was not immediately available.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

