RED BANK: FORMER MIDDLE SCHOOLERS EXCEL

Class of 2024 members Selena Martinez-Santiago, Madelyn Sanchez-Berra, Molly Burden and Kai Sarcoma. Below, Lawrence Hicks. (Click to enlarge.)

Press release by the Red Bank Borough Public Schools

Red Bank Regional High School celebrated its Senior Awards recognition ceremony on June 5th, 2024, and the RBMS class of 2020 received a diverse representation of awards and scholarships.

They truly represent “BIA” (Best in America) – a mindset introduced to them in their early days attending Red Bank Borough Schools. Graduates received awards related to academics, sports, and community service, as well as scholarships.

Here are some highlights:

The Monmouth County Guidance Director Association’s Caring Award was given to Edith Lozano-Zane. This award is voted on by the high school’s guidance department for a student who has volunteered their time, effort, and dedication and has made a difference in their community. At RBR, she was president of the Dreamers Club, a Student-to-Student (STS) peer leader, and participated in many other community service projects. Watch her submission video !

! Red Bank Middle School Rockets are especially proud of Lawrence Hicks, not only did Lawrence win numerous track and field awards throughout the state, he achieved new heights by setting the school record for the triple jump and has earned a scholarship to Southern Connecticut State University where he will continue his academic and athletic career.

The Catherine E. Gahler Scholarship was awarded to Molly Burden. This scholarship is given to a Red Bank resident who attends RBR and intends to enter the teaching profession upon graduation. Catherine E. Gaher taught at the Red Bank Primary school for over 25 years and upon her untimely death created a scholarship that has funded millions of dollars of tuition for Red Bank students or Red Bank Borough district teachers. Molly will study early childhood education at Coastal Carolina University this Fall.

Special recognition goes to these RBMS grads who will be entering the United States Military upon graduation: Michelle Zarfa-Castro (Army), Hector Lima (Navy), and Javon Miller (Army National Guard).

Other scholarships and distinctions earned by Red Bank Borough/RBR graduates include:

Academic Varsity Letter: Angel Velasco

Andrew Kroon Scholarship Recognition: Cesar Sanchez Contreras, Edgar Flores Carreon

Class of 2024 All Stars: Carlos Guerra (Soccer), Lawrence Hicks (Indoor and Outdoor Track)

Creative Writing Award: Kai Sarcoma

Highest Ranking Senior Student from Red Bank: Madelyn Sanchez-Berra (#8 in RBR class of 2024, attending Johns Hopkins University in Fall 2024)

Outstanding Athlete Award: Lawrence Hicks

Perfect Attendance (2022-2023): Nicole Kalorin and *Kevin Ramirez-Carreon (*Exemplary attendance all 4 years)

Ray A. Kroc Youth Achievement Award: Monserrat Santamaria-Romero

RBR Buc Backer Recognition Awards “Helping Hand”: Madelyn Sanchez-Berra

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Metal Award: Madelyn Sanchez-Berra

Source Foundation Scholarships: Melamy Mendez Galicia, Selena Martinez-Santiago and William Hernandez Medina

Tigger Stavola Foundation Scholarship: Cesar Sanchez Contreras

For all alumni of the Red Bank Middle School – help us show our current students that BIG Dreams are possible, by sharing your story through our #AlwaysARocket project. To participate please complete this short survey and email [email protected] a recent picture of yourself – if you have a picture from your Middle School days please share that as well! Congratulations RBR class 2024, keep making us proud. #RBBisBIA.

