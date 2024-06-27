Skip to content

RED BANK: FORMER MIDDLE SCHOOLERS EXCEL

June 27th @ 6am

Class of 2024 members Selena Martinez-Santiago, Madelyn Sanchez-Berra, Molly Burden and Kai Sarcoma. Below, Lawrence Hicks. (Click to enlarge.)

Press release by the Red Bank Borough Public Schools

Red Bank Regional High School celebrated its Senior Awards recognition ceremony on June 5th, 2024, and the RBMS class of 2020 received a diverse representation of awards and scholarships.

They truly represent “BIA” (Best in America) – a mindset introduced to them in their early days attending Red Bank Borough Schools. Graduates received awards related to academics, sports, and community service, as well as scholarships.

Here are some highlights:

  • The Monmouth County Guidance Director Association’s Caring Award was given to Edith Lozano-Zane. This award is voted on by the high school’s guidance department for a student who has volunteered their time, effort, and dedication and has made a difference in their community. At RBR, she was president of the Dreamers Club, a Student-to-Student (STS) peer leader, and participated in many other community service projects. Watch her submission video!
  • Red Bank Middle School Rockets are especially proud of Lawrence Hicks, not only did Lawrence win numerous track and field awards throughout the state, he achieved new heights by setting the school record for the triple jump and has earned a scholarship to Southern Connecticut State University where he will continue his academic and athletic career.
  • The Catherine E. Gahler Scholarship was awarded to Molly Burden. This scholarship is given to a Red Bank resident who attends RBR and intends to enter the teaching profession upon graduation. Catherine E. Gaher taught at the Red Bank Primary school for over 25 years and upon her untimely death created a scholarship that has funded millions of dollars of tuition for Red Bank students or Red Bank Borough district teachers. Molly will study early childhood education at Coastal Carolina University this Fall.
  • Special recognition goes to these RBMS grads who will be entering the United States Military upon graduation: Michelle Zarfa-Castro (Army), Hector Lima (Navy), and Javon Miller (Army National Guard).

Other scholarships and distinctions earned by Red Bank Borough/RBR graduates include:

  • Academic Varsity Letter: Angel Velasco
  • Andrew Kroon Scholarship Recognition: Cesar Sanchez Contreras, Edgar Flores Carreon
  • Class of 2024 All Stars: Carlos Guerra (Soccer), Lawrence Hicks (Indoor and Outdoor Track)
  • Creative Writing Award: Kai Sarcoma
  • Highest Ranking Senior Student from Red Bank: Madelyn Sanchez-Berra (#8 in RBR class of 2024, attending Johns Hopkins University in Fall 2024)
  • Outstanding Athlete Award: Lawrence Hicks
  • Perfect Attendance (2022-2023): Nicole Kalorin and *Kevin Ramirez-Carreon (*Exemplary attendance all 4 years)
  • Ray A. Kroc Youth Achievement Award: Monserrat Santamaria-Romero
  • RBR Buc Backer Recognition Awards “Helping Hand”: Madelyn Sanchez-Berra
  • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Metal Award: Madelyn Sanchez-Berra
  • Source Foundation Scholarships: Melamy Mendez Galicia, Selena Martinez-Santiago and William Hernandez Medina
  • Tigger Stavola Foundation Scholarship: Cesar Sanchez Contreras

For all alumni of the Red Bank Middle School – help us show our current students that BIG Dreams are possible, by sharing your story through our #AlwaysARocket project. To participate please complete this short survey and email [email protected] a recent picture of yourself – if you have a picture from your Middle School days please share that as well! Congratulations RBR class 2024, keep making us proud. #RBBisBIA.

Partyline
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...
WHAT TO WEAR?
RED BANK: Dressmakers' mannequins appeared to mull what to wear as they looked down on Monmouth Street last week.
SYMPHONY RETURNS JUNE 29
RED BANK: An annual crowd pleaser returns June 29 with a free concert in Marine Park by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, RiverCenter said ...
Heard on the Green
DUCK RESCUE EFFORT
Duckling rescue attempt underway in sewer at East Front and Broad, 10:29 a.m.
HOUSING CRUNCH
Demolition begins for new apartments at Globe Court and Mechanic Street.

