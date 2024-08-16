Skip to content

PLEASE DO REDBANKGREEN A HUGE FAVOR; WIN TICKETS TO INDIE STREET FILM FESTIVAL

August 16th @ 9am

By KENNY KATZGRAU

Dear Red Bank,

Last week, I wrote about the mission to make redbankgreen stand for 100 years, and the quiet, deliberate decision we can individually make if we want that future to be possible.

I’m asking for a little help if you have a minute.

This small favor will be met with great appreciation.

Have you ever visited or patronized an organization (or professional) that you’ve seen advertising on redbankgreen?

Please tell us. Details below.

I have, and well before I became so deeply involved in redbankgreen.

For example, Monmouth Meats and Red Bank Frameworks are two off the top of my head. I got an estimate from JL Russoniello Builders. Today, I stop and read the Triumph calendar multiple times per week.

Business owners and professionals almost never hear “I’m here because I saw your ad!” Most people naturally want to lay low. Even when it does happen, a patron might say it to an employee and not the owner directly.

But knowing that is incredibly value for a Red Bank business, and for us.

Here’s what I’m asking you to do:

Fill out the form below and let us know. After that, continue reading.

Step 1: Fill Out this Form

We won’t be publishing the results and will keep it anonymous, but may share some anonymous quotes privately.

Step 2 (optional, but even better): Share Your Thoughts in the Comments (and Win Tickets to Indie Street Film Festival and a T-Shirt)

If you would like to publicly announce your support for a business you’ve seen on redbankgreen, if you do so in the comment section below this post, I will enter you in a small drawing for 2 free tickets to Indie Street Film Festival (August 19th-25th) and a redbankgreen t-shirt – about a $260 value all together. There will be multiple winners.

This is our version of a collection — collecting some goodwill putting it back into the community.

Thank you for helping.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...

