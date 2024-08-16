PLEASE DO REDBANKGREEN A HUGE FAVOR; WIN TICKETS TO INDIE STREET FILM FESTIVAL

By KENNY KATZGRAU

Dear Red Bank,

Last week, I wrote about the mission to make redbankgreen stand for 100 years, and the quiet, deliberate decision we can individually make if we want that future to be possible.

I’m asking for a little help if you have a minute.

This small favor will be met with great appreciation.

Have you ever visited or patronized an organization (or professional) that you’ve seen advertising on redbankgreen?

Please tell us. Details below.

I have, and well before I became so deeply involved in redbankgreen.

For example, Monmouth Meats and Red Bank Frameworks are two off the top of my head. I got an estimate from JL Russoniello Builders. Today, I stop and read the Triumph calendar multiple times per week.

Business owners and professionals almost never hear “I’m here because I saw your ad!” Most people naturally want to lay low. Even when it does happen, a patron might say it to an employee and not the owner directly.

But knowing that is incredibly value for a Red Bank business, and for us.

Here’s what I’m asking you to do:

Fill out the form below and let us know. After that, continue reading.

Step 1: Fill Out this Form

We won’t be publishing the results and will keep it anonymous, but may share some anonymous quotes privately.

Loading…

Step 2 (optional, but even better): Share Your Thoughts in the Comments (and Win Tickets to Indie Street Film Festival and a T-Shirt)

If you would like to publicly announce your support for a business you’ve seen on redbankgreen, if you do so in the comment section below this post, I will enter you in a small drawing for 2 free tickets to Indie Street Film Festival (August 19th-25th) and a redbankgreen t-shirt – about a $260 value all together. There will be multiple winners.

This is our version of a collection — collecting some goodwill putting it back into the community.

Thank you for helping.