Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

GLOBE SPANNING FILM FEST TAKES OVER RED BANK

Post a comment
August 18th @ 11am

Jeffrey Delano Davis, filmmakerFilmmaker Jeffrey Delano Davis leaps with excitement in front of a mural painted on Broad Street for a previous year’s Indie Film Fest (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The Indie Street Film Festival returns to Red Bank for the ninth year this week, lighting up screens across town with films produced in Iraq, Turkey, Los Angeles, the Midwest, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Oh, and Mechanic Street.


A teaser for the Indie Street Film festival beginning Monday.

The festival opens Monday at the Count Basie Center for the Arts Vogel Theater with the documentary “Mediha.” The film follows a teenage Yazidi girl who has recently returned from ISIS captivity, as she turns her camera on herself to process her trauma while rescuers search for her missing family members. Organizers say Mediha herself and director Hasan Oswald will appear “for what we can only imagine will be a powerful talkback with the audience.”

A trailer for “Mediha” which opens the Indie Street Film festival Monday night. 

The festival lineup continues to crush it from there.

Now in its eighth year, the fest runs through Sunday with a full slate of documentaries, narrative, animated and short films, filmmaker question and answer sessions and parties.

A full schedule with links to ticket purchases can be found here.

Among the short films featured in a showcase of New Jersey shorts Saturday at the Count Basie Cinemas is “Digital Automatic Writing,” by Red Bank resident Jeffrey Delano Davis.

Delano Davis had a longtime journaling practice and was using the digital painting app Procreate when he started doing stream of consciousness writing mixed with sketching and animation.

“I totally made it up,” he said of the method he dubbed digital automatic writing.  “I was just trying to get my thoughts and feelings down.”

He then recorded time lapses of his sessions as he grappled with issues like a friend’s anorexia. The results is a series of short films that create a visual representation of a mind racing and grappling with the flood of thoughts, words and images that zoom through our brains constantly.

“It mimics the flow of consciousness, especially for those of us who have a lot of letters,” he said, referring to diagnoses of conditions like ADHD and OCD.

He’s hoping the film can encourage others, especially those who have not tried journaling, to pick up a tablet and try the method. He’s also excited to be in the now well-established hometown film festival. Delano Davis recounted a moment at the opening reception when one of the festival organizers asked him where he was from.

“They told me they loved my movie and said, “where are you from? I said, ‘Mechanic Street. He said, “really? That’s amazing you got into the festival. They had no idea.”

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar