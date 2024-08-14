(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The intersection of Broad Street and Newman Springs Road will be closed Thursday night for road work around the NJ Transit tracks, Red Bank Police announced.

The work by NJ Transit is scheduled for 7:00pm to midnight. The message sent on the borough alert system advises drivers to “plan accordingly.”

