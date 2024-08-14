Skip to content

RED BANK: STOLEN DUMMY, ASSAULTS, GRAFFITI SPREE IN POLICE REPORTS

August 14th @ 3pm

Red Bank Police

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for July, 2024. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. 

CRIMES:

Criminal Mischief: On 07/01/2024 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of W. Front St., the property manager of a business reported that a building on the property was tagged with black in color spray paint. Ptl. Taylor Doremus. 

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Locust Av., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 07/03/2024 an employee reported playground equipment was tagged with blue in color paint. Capt. Robert Clayton.

Theft: On 07/08/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of W. Front St., the victim reported a Bank of America Debit card and $110.00 of US Currency was stolen. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of W. Front St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. On 07/08/2024 an employee reported damage to a security camera that is located on the property. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: In the area of Wallace St., a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. On 07/13/2024 the victim reported that a black in color Gen9 iPad was stolen from a vehicle. Lt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/14/2024 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. In the area of S. Pearl St., a property owner reported a door to a building was forced open and multiple locations on the property was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: On 07/14/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., an employee of a business reported that an unknown person stole two sandwiches without paying for the items. The sandwiches were valued at $20.98. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of S. Pearl St., on 07/16/2024 a patrol unit reported graffiti. The street was tagged with blue in color paint. Sgt. Ashon Lovick.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/21/2024 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of Manor East, the owner reported multiple scratches on a vehicle. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: In the area of E. Sunset Av., a patrol took a report of theft. On 07/24/2024 the owner reported that a Body Opponent Bag Martial Arts Dummy valued at $325.00 was stolen from the back porch of a residence. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Wharf Av., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 07/25/2024 a property manager reported several locations on the property were tagged with white and black in color spray paint. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: On 07/30/2024 a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. In the area of Broad St., an employee of a business reported the theft of merchandise. The merchandise was valued at $15.00. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: In the area of Bridge Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 07/31/2024 the victim reported an Amazon package was stolen from a residence. The contents of the package were valued at $100.00. Ptl. Milton Gray.

ARRESTS:

Carlos Ceja-Palacios, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/01/2024 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for False Imprisonment by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Joshua Williams, age 22 of Neptune was arrested on 07/02/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for Shoplifting and Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Anthony Stathum, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/03/2024 in the area of Oakland St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

James Anderson, age 57 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/03/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Simone Moultrie, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/06/2024 in the area of W. Westside Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Hindering Apprehension, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli. 

Nicholas Mazzuca, age 26 of Ocean Gate was arrested on 07/07/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Warren West, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/11/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Charisse Jones, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/11/2024 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Simple Assault by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Matthew Fallon, age 24 of Lincroft was arrested on 07/12/2024 in the area of Wharf Av. for Disorderly Conduct by Sgt. Ashon Lovick.

Michael Defelice, age 23 of Lincroft was arrested on 07/12/2024 in the area of Wharf Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Sean Bowes, age 57 of Burlington was arrested on 07/15/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Adam Thoms, age 18 of Middletown was arrested on 07/16/2024 in the area of Leonard St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Carlos Leiva, age 25 of Newark was arrested on 07/16/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Joshua Rubenfeld, age 35 of New City NY was arrested on 07/16/2024 in the area of River Rd. for Defiant Trespass, Criminal Attempt, Hindering Apprehension, Burglary, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Shavani Green, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/16/2024 in the area of Spring St. for DWI by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Garry Semljatschenko, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/17/2024 in the area of Leighton Av. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Jaquel Accoo, age 29 of Edison was arrested on 07/20/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Isaac Valdetano-Luna, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/21/2024 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Cristian Nelson.

Gerson Avelar-Ortiz, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/21/2024 in the area of E. Westside Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Nihjer Hill, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/21/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Amy Matheny, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/22/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Luis Cepeda, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/26/2024 in the area of W. Front St. for Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Amy Matheny, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/27/2024 in the area of Leighton Av. for Obstructing Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Simone Moultrie, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/27/2024 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Criminal Attempt, Burglary, and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Omar Tenorio-Ramirez, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/27/2024 in the area of S. Bridge Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

John Rooney, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/30/2024 in the area of Herbert St. for Shoplifting by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Richard Atkins, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/30/2024 in the area of Willow St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected]. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897)  legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 
*****

Partyline
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...

