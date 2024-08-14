RED BANK: LONG LIGHT AND BIG SMILES: PHOTOS FROM A SUMMER NIGHT OUT

A windless night forces this young kite flier to get a move on at the National Night Out in Count Basie Park. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

With a hint of autumn crispness in the air and sunset creeping earlier than 8 pm, hundreds of Red Bankers filled Count Basie Park for the Red Bank Police Department’s largest community event of the year Tuesday. The National Night Out, rescheduled from last week’s rainout, took place in perfect conditions for those who wanted some bouncy house action, or just a chat with neighbors. redbankgreen has golden hour photos galore. Take a scroll.

