RED BANK: LONG LIGHT AND BIG SMILES: PHOTOS FROM A SUMMER NIGHT OUT

August 14th @ 7am

National Night Out 08132024 Count Basie ParkA windless night forces this young kite flier to get a move on at the National Night Out in Count Basie Park.  (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

With a hint of autumn crispness in the air and sunset creeping earlier than 8 pm, hundreds of Red Bankers filled Count Basie Park for the Red Bank Police Department’s largest community event of the year Tuesday. The National Night Out, rescheduled from last week’s rainout, took place in perfect conditions for those who wanted some bouncy house action, or just a chat with neighbors. redbankgreen has golden hour photos galore. Take a scroll.

National Night Out 08132024 Count Basie Park

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Partyline
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...

