RED BANK: COUNCIL EYES SECURITY CAMERAS

Cameras would be installed at Johnny Jazz Park and several other parks under the proposed resolution. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank’s Borough Council takes up the question this week of whether to spend $410,000 to install security cameras at various public locations around town, including most of the town’s parks.

A resolution on the agenda for the council’s Thursday meeting would authorize the purchase of the cameras and equipment from Eastern Datacomm of Hackensack. An attached purchase order lists the public spaces near or at which they would be installed.

They include: Riverside Gardens Park, Eastside Park, Count Basie Fields, outside the Boys and Girls Club, near the public library, the municipal building, the recycling center, Tower Hill, the Department of Public Utilities, Johnny Jazz Park, the White Street Parking lot, Bellhaven playground.

In his report to the council at the August 22 meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council, Borough Manager Jim Gant called it a “comprehensive camera project” targeting “spaces that lack a lot of security so trust we can keep an eye on those areas as far as asset protection.”

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, with remote participation available via Zoom.

