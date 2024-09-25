OOMPAH YIELDS MOOLAH FOR YMCA

There was more than beer samplings, sausage and oompah music to celebrate Red Bank’s Oktoberfest on Saturday. Event organizer Red Bank RiverCenter presented a $10,000 donation to the Red Bank Family YMCA to support water safety education for borough third graders and announced June 15 as the date for the 2025 Red Bank Classic 5K charity run and walk. The charitable gift was made possible through proceeds from this year’s 5K, which drew nearly 1,500 runners and walkers. (Partyline photo courtesy of Andrea Plaza)