Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: MUSIC ACADEMY FINDS NEW HOME IN LANDMARK BUILDING

Post a comment
September 26th @ 8am

Jon Leidersdorff founder of Lakehouse Music Academy inside the 51 Monmouth Street facilityLakehouse Music Academy founder Jon Leidersdorff inside the first floor studio of the academy’s new facility at 51 Monmouth Street. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

From the bars on the window of what was once the town jail to the framed black and white photos on the wall depicting its days as a festooned borough hall, the echoes of history resound through the 142-year-old building at 51 Monmouth Street.

Now, there’s something else bouncing off those thick brick walls: the joyful racket of children and adults learning to play music.

51 Monmouth Street Lakehouse Music Academy 09252024Ribbon cutting at the new Lakehouse Music Academy facility.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Lakehouse Music Academy, an Asbury Park institution with 600 students of all ages and abilities, officially cut the ribbon on its Red Bank facility inside the former borough hall Wednesday.

The building where mayors conducted the people’s business beginning in the 1880’s was christened anew with a diddy sung by current Mayor Billy Portman from the 1980’s: a rendition of “Our House” by the British ska band Madness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by redbankgreen (@redbankgreen)

The 12-year-old academy has a larger facility in Asbury Park that houses rehearsal and recording studios as well as lesson spaces. Founder Jon Leidersdorff said the Red Bank facility will be “mostly a teaching space” for students of all ages and levels of ability.

“We are open to everyone,” said founder Jon Leidersdorff.

Lakehouse has been operating in the basement and first floor since the spring as renovations continued and scheduled the ribbon cutting for the completion of the work. The new facility includes a large studio on the first floor and a series of smaller lesson rooms in the catacomb-like basement — the thick walls and small spaces proving a perfect fit for multiple classes to be conducted simultaneously.

One could, conceivably, learn to play “Jailhouse Rock” in the room that was once the town jail.  (see photo of the window with bars on it below).

The addition of Lakehouse adds to Red Bank’s already impressive options for children and adults looking to learn to play music.

It sits directly across the street from School of Rock and down the street from the Count Basie Center for the Arts, which operates a slew of educational programs, including the Monmouth Conservatory of Music and the Count Basie Center Turner Academy for the Arts.

The building was built in 1882 and served as Borough Hall until 1958, after which it housed only the police department.  It is currently owned by Red Bank Catholic High School. Lakehouse leases the space from the school and provides the school with music education instruction.

The borough sold the building to a charity in 1999. It was then sold to the YMCA and finally Red Bank Catholic – a series of moves that sparked an unsuccessful lawsuit aimed at returning it to public ownership.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
OOMPAH YIELDS MOOLAH FOR YMCA
  There was more than beer samplings, sausage and oompah music to celebrate Red Bank’s Oktoberfest on Saturday. Event organizer Red B ...
SUNDAY CHAMBER MUSIC
  Trio Zimbalist doing Haydn at the Trinity Church Hall courtesy of the R B Chamber Music Society. (photo by Partyline contributor Chri ...
HIGH (VERY) TIDE IN RED BANK
High tide at the Marine Park horseshoe this morning. A persistent week of onshore winds and a recent full moon are causing unusually high ti ...
LIGHTS. CAMERA. SHAKAS.
Some dude in a classic scruffy looking convertible filled with surfboards, a checkered flag and an odd assemblage of junk/treasures in the b ...
CRABBER’S DELIGHT
Ed Merlino shows off his morning’s catch at the Marine Park fishing pier Monday (photo by Brian Donohue)
DRESSED FOR CELEBRATING
Sunday’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Chris Havens)
SUNDAY CHAT WITH A VIEW
A man enjoys the view of the Navesink River while chatting on the phone from the bench near the Red Bank Public Library Sunday morning. We d ...
GARAGE SALE PARTY!
When Henry Tindal has a garage sale, it’s not just a garage sale. It’s a garage sale party. Photo taken Saturday (photo by Brian ...
A PROCLAMATION!
By KENNY KATZGRAU The Borough of Red Bank recognized redbankgreen founder John T. Ward at its September 12th council meeting. Ward accepted ...
IN THE CROW’S NEST
A fish crow waits optimistically for crabbers at Marine Park to drop a bit of bait for lunch. (photo by Brian Donohue)
ANYONE HUNGRY?
A bird feeder awaits customers at Veterans Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)
POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON
A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenu ...
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
( Photo by Partyline Contributor Jen Singer)

Upcoming Events

View Calendar