RED BANK: CHEAP FINDS AND PRICELESS MOMENTS AT TOWNWIDE YARD SALE

A happy garage sale customer on Harrison Avenue shows off his new (and someone’s old) dogs playing poker shirt. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A 100-year-old banjo. A taco piñata. A shirt with a group of dogs playing poker.

It was a day where the sunshine and smell of bargains in the air was so intoxicating it was hard to fight off that voice inside your head screaming, “you need these things!” It was, of course, the Red Bank town wide yard sale. redbankgreen was out capturing the treasures and the treasure hunters in all their glory. Scroll through for fun photos of one of the most fun days of the Red Bank calendar. And tell us, what was your best find?

A 1920’s banjo seeks a buyer at an Irving Place yard sale. Scroll for more photos from the 2024 townwide yard sale. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue