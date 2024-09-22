Skip to content

RED BANK: CHEAP FINDS AND PRICELESS MOMENTS AT TOWNWIDE YARD SALE

September 21st @ 9pm

Red Bank townwide yard sale 09212024A happy garage sale customer on Harrison Avenue shows off his new (and someone’s old) dogs playing poker shirt.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A 100-year-old banjo. A taco piñata. A shirt with a group of dogs playing poker.

It was a day where the sunshine and smell of bargains in the air was so intoxicating it was hard to fight off that voice inside your head screaming, “you need these things!”  It was, of course, the Red Bank town wide yard sale. redbankgreen was out capturing the treasures and the treasure hunters in all their glory. Scroll through for fun photos of one of the most fun days of the Red Bank calendar. And tell us, what was your best find?

Red Bank townwide yard sale 09212024A 1920’s banjo seeks a buyer at an Irving Place yard sale. Scroll for more photos from the 2024 townwide yard sale.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Red Bank townwide yard sale 09212024

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
