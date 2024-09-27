(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

It’s time for a longtime favorite feature of redbankgreen readers: the weekly “Where Have I Seen This?”

Do you know where the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, October 3. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Subscribers to redbankgreen‘s newsletter get the “Where” photo sent to their inboxes every week.

While a new revamped newsletter is under construction, we’ll post the photo here on the main site to keep the tradition alive.

In the meantime, if you’d like to subscribe to new Red Bank Blast newsletter, simply click here. You’ll a daily blast of news and events from redbankgreen in your inbox.

Meantime, here’s the answer to last week’s “Where”

Last week’s “Where” photo was of a pair of benches (and a glimpse of some of the plaques) at the Red Bank Veterans Monument near the old borough hall at 51 Monmouth Street.

The statue, at the corner of Monmouth Street and Drummond Place, is titled “Handing Down Old Glory,” and depicts a Civil War Veteran handing the United States Flag to soldiers of World War I and the Spanish-American War, who flank him.

Bronze plaques on and around the statue pay homage to veterans and fallen heroes of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War.

Just an aside, but something strange is happening. This is the second time in recent weeks that redbankgreen has snapped a photo for the “Where Have I Seen This” feature only to find ourselves back at that same location for a news story (see our story about the opening of Lakehouse Music Academy at 51 Monmouth) later in the week.

Makes you wonder what kind of news will break out at this week’s location…

Thanks to those wrote in: Cecelia Freda, Seena Goldman, Ellen Clayton, Mark D. Taylor, Beth Rys, Lyndsay McMeen, Stu Freidlin, John Eggert, Rich McKenna, Sue Noone, Peter Defazio, Janet Giersch, Marie Files, Pat Murphy, Cathy Costa, Peter Cavalier, The Colmorgen Kids.

Again, if you want to join the thousands of others subscribed to the newsletter, the link to the sign up is here.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.