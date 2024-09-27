Skip to content

WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

September 27th @ 6am

 (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

It’s time for a longtime favorite feature of redbankgreen readers: the weekly “Where Have I Seen This?”

Do you know where the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, October 3. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Meantime, here’s the answer to last week’s “Where”

Last week’s “Where” photo was of a pair of benches (and a glimpse of some of the plaques) at the Red Bank Veterans Monument near the old borough hall at 51 Monmouth Street. 

The statue, at the corner of Monmouth Street and Drummond Place, is titled “Handing Down Old Glory,” and depicts a Civil War Veteran handing the United States Flag to soldiers of World War I and the Spanish-American War, who flank him.

Bronze plaques on and around the statue pay homage to veterans and fallen heroes of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War. 

Just an aside, but something strange is happening. This is the second time in recent weeks that redbankgreen has snapped a photo for the “Where Have I Seen This” feature only to find ourselves back at that same location for a news story (see our story about the opening of Lakehouse Music Academy at 51 Monmouth) later in the week.

Makes you wonder what kind of news will break out at this week’s location… 

Thanks to those wrote in: Cecelia Freda, Seena Goldman, Ellen Clayton, Mark D. Taylor, Beth Rys, Lyndsay McMeen, Stu Freidlin, John Eggert, Rich McKenna, Sue Noone, Peter Defazio, Janet Giersch, Marie Files, Pat Murphy, Cathy Costa, Peter Cavalier, The Colmorgen Kids. 

Partyline
RISE OF THE SKELETONS
Watch out, it looks like the skeletons are coming out on River Rd! (photo courtesy of Partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
106 YEARS OLD, OFF TO POKENO
Edith Blake rides the lift onto the Red Bank Senior Center bus Thursday Morning, where Pokeno is on the schedule every Thursday. Blake is 10 ...
OOMPAH YIELDS MOOLAH FOR YMCA
  There was more than beer samplings, sausage and oompah music to celebrate Red Bank’s Oktoberfest on Saturday. Event organizer Red B ...
SUNDAY CHAMBER MUSIC
  Trio Zimbalist doing Haydn at the Trinity Church Hall courtesy of the R B Chamber Music Society. (photo by Partyline contributor Chri ...
HIGH (VERY) TIDE IN RED BANK
High tide at the Marine Park horseshoe this morning. A persistent week of onshore winds and a recent full moon are causing unusually high ti ...
LIGHTS. CAMERA. SHAKAS.
Some dude in a classic scruffy looking convertible filled with surfboards, a checkered flag and an odd assemblage of junk/treasures in the b ...
CRABBER’S DELIGHT
Ed Merlino shows off his morning’s catch at the Marine Park fishing pier Monday (photo by Brian Donohue)
DRESSED FOR CELEBRATING
Sunday’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Chris Havens)
SUNDAY CHAT WITH A VIEW
A man enjoys the view of the Navesink River while chatting on the phone from the bench near the Red Bank Public Library Sunday morning. We d ...
GARAGE SALE PARTY!
When Henry Tindal has a garage sale, it’s not just a garage sale. It’s a garage sale party. Photo taken Saturday (photo by Brian ...
A PROCLAMATION!
By KENNY KATZGRAU The Borough of Red Bank recognized redbankgreen founder John T. Ward at its September 12th council meeting. Ward accepted ...
IN THE CROW’S NEST
A fish crow waits optimistically for crabbers at Marine Park to drop a bit of bait for lunch. (photo by Brian Donohue)
ANYONE HUNGRY?
A bird feeder awaits customers at Veterans Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)

