RBR SOFTBALL, TRACK, BASEBALL, LACROSSE, GOLF, SPRING INTO ACTION



redbankgreen presents this regular update on Red Bank Regional High School sports b y Michael Stoia and Denise Jadevaia

RBR Softball: Strong Start to the Season

The Red Bank Regional Softball Team opened their 2025 season with a commanding 17–7 victory over Henry Hudson on March 28. The team is aiming for a more competitive season this year and is off to a promising start. Don’t miss the chance to support them at their Senior Game on Tuesday, May 13, against Trinity Hall. The game begins at 3:45 p.m.

RBR Boys’ Track and Field: Making Strides on the State and National Stage

The Bucs had a strong showing during the indoor season, with athletes Trey Cummings, Micah Eagles, Peter Galligan, and Conor Fagan representing RBR at the Adidas Indoor National Championships in Virginia. They competed in the 1600m Sprint Medley Relay and earned recognition as Adidas All-Americans.

Kicking off the outdoor season, the team placed third overall in the Shore Conference Divisional Meet. Standout performances included:

Trey Cummings – State leader in the 200m

Jack Galligan – Divisional pole vault champion



Josiah Johnson – Triple jump winner





On April 5, the team earned third place out of 21 teams at the Rocket Relay Meet. Upcoming events include the Penn Relays later this month, followed by the Monmouth County Relay and Individual Championships in May. The Bucs will also compete in the State Sectional Meet on May 26–27 at Jackson Liberty and the Group 3 Championship Meet at Delsea Regional High School on May 31–June 1.

Girls’ Track and Field: Bright Start to the Season

The RBR Girls’ Outdoor Track Team opened their season with a strong showing, finishing 3–3 at the A-North Divisional Meet on March 29. The team delivered a number of standout performances, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Julia McCormack – 1st in pole vault, 3rd in triple jump

Anna Petersen – 1st in the 200m, 2nd in the 400m

Bella Vega – 2nd in the 400m hurdles

Phoebe Tenuto – 2nd in the 800m

Ava Furlong – 4th in the 800m

Zoe Gulley – 6th in javelin

4x400m Relay Team – 2nd place finish





With this depth of talent and early momentum, the season looks promising for the Bucs.

RBR Boys’ Tennis: Solid Start

The Boys’ Tennis team opened their season with a 1–1 record, securing a key win against Matawan. The team looks to build momentum throughout the season. Come support the Bucs on Senior Day, Friday, May 2, at home against Middletown South. First serve is at 3:45 p.m.

RBR Girls’ Lacrosse: Early Season Victories

The RBR Girls’ Lacrosse team has hit the ground running in 2025, notching wins over Central Regional and Red Bank Catholic in their opening games. With dedicated practice and strong team spirit, the girls are ready to take on the challenges ahead. Catch them in action at their Senior Game on April 26, when they face off against Ocean.

RBR Boys’ Lacrosse: Early Action

The RBR Boys’ Lacrosse Team received a pre-season ranking of top ten in the Shore. Please come out and support the boys at their Senior Game, which will follow the Girls’ Lacrosse Senior Game on April 26 vs Mainland beginning at 12:00 Noon.

RBR Baseball: Strong Start

The Bucs Baseball Team opened the season with two big wins over Neptune. Will Marziarz threw a complete game with a 16-strikeout performance win. The offense was firing on all cylinders both games totaling 21 runs and 23 hits in the opening games. They are looking to continue their winning ways as the season progresses.

RBR Golf: Swinging into Spring

The Bucs Golf Team is off to a 4-1 start in the season led by Senior golfers: Captain Quinn Gibb, Trey Moore, Gavin Gilmartin, Gavin McTighe, Ryan Fisher and Dylan Krueger. Solid play from underclassmen Quinn Forbes, Thomas Mallan, Jack Krueger, Graham Kenny, Kieran Gilmartin and Andrew Moore provide a spark and balance to the Bucs lineup.

Trey Moore Awarded Sam Mills Memorial Scholarship

Congratulations to Trey Moore, recipient of the Sam Mills Memorial Scholarship, awarded by the New Jersey Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). This honor is given to a high school senior who demonstrates a commitment to Christ, perseverance, and the ability to overcome adversity.

Trey is a model student-athlete who has consistently represented Red Bank Regional with integrity and determination. The entire RBR community celebrates his well-deserved recognition for embodying faith, resilience, and leadership.

