Spring weather has finally arrived, and with it, the smell of fresh cut fairways and the sound of golfers cursing shanked drives and missed putts.

So listen up: The Red Bank Charter School’s PTO is seeking players and sponsors for its annual golf outing on May 2.

Sponsorships are available at three different levels with proceeds going to the school’s Community Charter Organization, the school’s parent-teacher organization. See the info in the flyer below.

