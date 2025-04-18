Skip to content

April 18th @ 8am

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, April 24. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Last week’s video (and photo) was of the assemblage of dancing solar-powered figurines on the wide windowsills near the desk of Borough of Red Bank Finance Department employee (and regular “Where Have I Seen This” participant!) Yvonne MacDonald. We get a smile and little burst of joy every time we walk by those sunny windows and it’s clear many many other people also have over the years. With her whimsical collection that has turned Borough Hall into a better window experience than Macy’s, MacDonald proves sometimes you can spread joy in this world in the smallest of ways. 

Where regular Sue Noone identified them and said, “I love looking at these move in the sun!”

Peter Cavalier wrote in to tell us ” I pass by here nearly every day on a walk down Monmouth Street. It’s a display of bobblehead figurines in the window of the ground floor at Borough Hall. Corner of Maple and Monmouth. Very nice lady almost always waves to passersby if she’s looking up from her computer. 

Unlike Cavalier, Wherester Chuck Stern has apparently never seen the display, but somehow figured it out from the window reflection in the video due to our shoddy camera work.

He wrote: “I had no idea, so I watched the video a bunch of times.  In the reflection in the glass you can see it’s on a corner with marked crosswalk.  You can also see the yellow crosshatched lines in the street.  That narrowed it down a lot.  It’s the corner of Monmouth Street and Maple; the street level window at Boro Hall.  “

Check out the video we made below in which McDonald talks about her quirky and wildly popular collection of more than 100 characters who love to dance on sunny days.

 

 

Thanks to those who wrote in:  The Colmorgen Kids, Judy and Bill Fraser, Allison Bay, Alice McKeon, Mark Taylor, Donald Byck, Chaz Kauffman, Kate Brannan, Peter Cavalier, Christopher Havens, Evelyn Kelly, Lillian, Ara Karakashian, Trista Clayton, and of course, Yvonne MacDonald herself!

I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded. 

RBMS HOOPS CHAMPS HONORED
The Red Bank Middle School girls basketball team is honored for their championship season. (click for more)
NAVESINK SUNSET
Sunset sunburst over Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
RIVERSIDE SUNSET
Sunday’s sunset shot from Riverside Gardens Park. (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) —
MARINE PARK SUNSET
Stunning sunset from Red Bank's Marine Park.
GULLS AND GRAY OVER MOLLY PITCHER INN
On a cold rainy spring day, bulls soared high above the Navesink River and the golden cupola of Red Bank's Molly Pitcher Inn.
Red Bank Commuters Enjoy Stunning Sunrise Over Navesink River
Thursday morning sunrise over the Navesink River, a commuter view from NJ Transit Train 3320. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim) & ...
SUNRISE OVER MONMOUTH STREET
Sunrise over Monmouth Street Thursday morning (photo by Partline contributor Thomas Doremus)
FINAL STRAW FOR MARINE PARK REMAKE
Workers place a straw covering over the now-dirt (soon to be grass) stretch of Marine Park that had been an asphalt parking lot for generati ...
DEER IN RED BANK
Dear Friends –Original before GPT– Deer Friends
GHOSTBUSTERS ON MONMOUTH STREET
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted on Monmouth Street. (photo by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)
BOAT CLUB AND BATTLESHIP GREY
Monmouth Boat Club under the past weekend’s clouds. (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)    
CURBSIDE BLOOMS
Broad Street beautified. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
NEW MURAL TAKES SHAPE AT CANNABIS SHOP
Red Bank artist Michael White, donning a hat fitting for the day of the New York Mets’ home opener, works on a new mural at Canopy Cro ...
CHERRY BLOSSOMS ABOUND IN RED BANK
Cherry blossoms are everywhere! (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
DOWNTOWN RED BANK ON A FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Downtown on a Friday afternoon. (partyline Photo by Thomas Doremus)  
LIGHTS ON THE NAVESINK
Thursday’s post-sunset clouds over the Navesink (Partyline photo by Thomas Doremus)  
A SPRING IN THE STEP
A man walks carrying a bouquet of flowers beneath the blooming trees in Red Bank. (Partyline photo by John T. Ward)  
ROWING INTO SPRING
Beyond the magnolia trees in full bloom at the Red Bank Library, the Navesink River Rowing Advanced Youth Program heads out for their weekda ...
RED BANK GREEN VISITS AUSTRALIA
Publisher Kenny Katzgrau is representing Red Bank and Red Bank Green at the Local and Independent News Association Summit in Melbourne, Aust ...
MAGNOLIA IN BLOOM
My neighbors’ magnificent magnolia. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Raseann Dal Pra)

