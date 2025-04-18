Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, April 24. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Subscribers to redbankgreen‘s Red Bank Blast newsletter get the “Where” photo, along with the latest headlines, sent to their inboxes every week.

If you’d like to subscribe to the newsletter, simply click here. You’ll receive a daily blast of news and events from redbankgreen in your inbox.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Last week’s video (and photo) was of the assemblage of dancing solar-powered figurines on the wide windowsills near the desk of Borough of Red Bank Finance Department employee (and regular “Where Have I Seen This” participant!) Yvonne MacDonald. We get a smile and little burst of joy every time we walk by those sunny windows and it’s clear many many other people also have over the years. With her whimsical collection that has turned Borough Hall into a better window experience than Macy’s, MacDonald proves sometimes you can spread joy in this world in the smallest of ways.

Where regular Sue Noone identified them and said, “I love looking at these move in the sun!”

Peter Cavalier wrote in to tell us ” I pass by here nearly every day on a walk down Monmouth Street. It’s a display of bobblehead figurines in the window of the ground floor at Borough Hall. Corner of Maple and Monmouth. Very nice lady almost always waves to passersby if she’s looking up from her computer.

Unlike Cavalier, Wherester Chuck Stern has apparently never seen the display, but somehow figured it out from the window reflection in the video due to our shoddy camera work.

He wrote: “I had no idea, so I watched the video a bunch of times. In the reflection in the glass you can see it’s on a corner with marked crosswalk. You can also see the yellow crosshatched lines in the street. That narrowed it down a lot. It’s the corner of Monmouth Street and Maple; the street level window at Boro Hall. “

Check out the video we made below in which McDonald talks about her quirky and wildly popular collection of more than 100 characters who love to dance on sunny days.

Thanks to those who wrote in: The Colmorgen Kids, Judy and Bill Fraser, Allison Bay, Alice McKeon, Mark Taylor, Donald Byck, Chaz Kauffman, Kate Brannan, Peter Cavalier, Christopher Havens, Evelyn Kelly, Lillian, Ara Karakashian, Trista Clayton, and of course, Yvonne MacDonald herself!



I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded.

redbankgreen has dancing in the sun since 2006. Reader support is essential to the effort. If you haven’t already signed up for our pay-what-you-can program, please click here to kick in. Thank you.