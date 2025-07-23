Young rowers take to the Navesink River by the Navesink Rowing Club last summer. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Here’s the kind of experience that can flick that magical switch in a young person’s head. You know, the one that sparks a new passion or a perspective shift?

The Red Bank Recreation Department and Navesink Rowing Club will be taking kids out on the river for a free rowing lesson Saturday. It begins at 8:30 a.m. at Maple Cove, at the foot of Maple Avenue. More information is in the flier below.

Pre-registration is required. Here’s the link. Get out there!





