RED BANK: COUNCIL SEEKS TO BORROW $4.6M FOR DPU REBUILD

August 12th @ 12pm

 

 

 

#trailerlife at the Red Bank Department of Public Utilities, where office staff have worked out of temporary trailers. (Photo by Brian Donohue)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The bell may finally be tolling for the sad trailers at the Red Bank public works headquarters.

A years-old plan to build a new modern facility at the Department of Public Utilities yard at 75 Chestnut Street could take a giant step forward this week as the Mayor and Borough Council vote on a bond ordinance enabling the borough to borrow $4.6 million for the first phase of the project.

 

A 2023 review of DPU operations found the facilities wanting, including the administrative office, which is housed in trailer purchased in 2003 with an expected lifespan of five years. 

This round of money will be used to demolish the existing facility and temporarily relocate DPU operations for construction, Borough Manager Jim Gant said at the July 24 meeting.

The final total cost of the project has not been determined.

Casting her vote to advance the bond ordinance to second reading at last month’s meeting Council Member Nancy Facey Blackwood referred to the length of time passed since the borough first decided it needed a new facility: “After 22 years?” she said.  “Yes.”

The bond ordinance will be up for a final vote and public hearing at Thursday’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. 90 Monmouth Street. Residents can also attend remotely via zoom at this link. The full agenda for the meeting is available here. 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected]

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
