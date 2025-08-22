VIDEO: COUNT BASIE BIRTHDAY BOOGIE TAKES OVER DOWNTOWN

E (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Donning versions of William “Count” Basie’s signature captain’s hat, dancers from the Company of Dance Arts led a procession from the sidewalk near the Count Basie mural and the Count Basie Center for the Arts to Broadwalk for the late jazz icon’s birthday Thursday. The dancers performed to Basie’s tribute to his hometown, “Red Bank Boogie.” Check out the video above to relive the fun or see what you missed.

