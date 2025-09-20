CONSTITUTION DAY RALLY ON COOPER’S BRIDGE

Roughly two hundred people gathered on the Route 35 Cooper’s Bridge between Red Bank and Middletown Friday evening as part of a series of rallies organized by Hands Across NJ for Constitution Day marking the date in 1787 on which the US Constitution was ratified.

The Constution was ratified on September 17 of that year, and Constitution Week is marked from September 17 to 23, under a law signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, according to the Daughters of the American Revolution website.

The Hands Across New Jersey organization’s web site called the rallies “a living chain of resistance against authoritarianism.” Ralliers carried signs decrying policies of the Trump Administration, garnering a steady drumbeat of supportive horn honks – and a handful of angry middle fingers – from passing motorists.