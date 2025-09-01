Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
MURAL COMES IN FOR A LANDING
September 1st @ 4pm
Artist Michael White has been putting the finishing touches in recent days on a mural based on a photo of the long gone Red Bank Airport. The photo is from the Dorn’s historic photo collection. The mural is located on a wall visible from a parking lot on West Street.
Submitted by Brian Donohue
