RED BANK: CAMERAS ROLL ON “RUN’ MOVIE SET

Actor Sarah Levy (rear passenger) prepares for a take as a film crew shoots a scene for the movie “Run” on Wallace Street in Red Bank Tuesday. (Photos by redbankgreen)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A few boldface Hollywood names have been on the set in downtown Red Bank in recent weeks for the filming of a new feature film titled “Run.”

“Based on Barrie Levitt Knee’s debut novel Plain Jane,” Deadline reports, “the film follows Jane Cooper (Levy), who—fueled by questions of morality and a meticulously curated playlist—sets out to complete the Garden State Marathon while navigating a collapsing marriage, the impending death of her best friend, and a life-altering decision she cannot outrun.

Crews filmed in recent weeks near Catezza restaurant on Broad Street and on nearby Mechanic Street.

On Tuesday, the crews had Mechanic Street blocked off near Broad and were filming on the block in front of Rocky’s Barber Shop.

As announced in fliers plastered around the neighborhood last week, (see photo above), the shoot was expected to move to Front Street between Broad Street and Warf Avenue to shoot Tuesday night.

