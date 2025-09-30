Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: CAMERAS ROLL ON “RUN’ MOVIE SET

Post a comment
September 30th @ 2pm

Sarah Levy, film set of Run Wallace Street 09302025Actor Sarah Levy (rear passenger) prepares for a take as a film crew shoots a scene for the movie “Run” on Wallace Street in Red Bank Tuesday.    (Photos by redbankgreen)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A few boldface Hollywood names have been on the set in downtown Red Bank in recent weeks for the filming of a new feature film titled “Run.”
 
According to Deadline.com, the film is directed by Melissa Miller Costanzo (All These Small Moments) and stars Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), and Adam Pally (Happy Endings).

“Based on Barrie Levitt Knee’s debut novel Plain Jane,” Deadline reports, “the film follows Jane Cooper (Levy), who—fueled by questions of morality and a meticulously curated playlist—sets out to complete the Garden State Marathon while navigating a collapsing marriage, the impending death of her best friend, and a life-altering decision she cannot outrun.

Crews filmed in recent weeks near Catezza restaurant on Broad Street and on nearby Mechanic Street.

On Tuesday, the crews had Mechanic Street blocked off near Broad and were filming on the block in front of Rocky’s Barber Shop.

As announced in fliers plastered around the neighborhood last week, (see photo above), the shoot was expected to move to Front Street between Broad Street and Warf Avenue to shoot Tuesday night. 

 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
Rip Snortin’ Good Time!
Laura Anderson of Nyteacuppiggies.com (also servicing NJ!) was spotted taking a particularly precious porcine litter for a sunlit Broadstree ...
CHICKEN AND HOMEOWNER PREFER WILDFLOWER LAWN
My backyard prefers a wildflower lawn. (Photo by Partyline contributor Roseann Dal Pra)  
BIG BASIE DAY
The Count Basie Center for the Arts holds a big day as part of its year long 100th anniversary celebration. The first two engraved sidewalk ...
MARINE PARK JUNGLE GYM MEETS SLEDGE HAMMER
Workers Wednesday took down the playground at Marine Park as part of the recently begun phase two of the park's $4 million overhaul. A new p ...
Teak-ila
Calling all tequila lovers! On Sunday, September 28th at 4 PM, the NY/NJ Agave Club is hosting an exclusive event in celebration of the sing ...
SPEEDERS BEWARE: YOUNG WATCHDOG ON THE JOB
This kid is tired of people speeding down his street! He is taking notes and will be letting the RBPD know what he observes today! (photo by ...
CONSTITUTION DAY RALLY ON COOPER’S BRIDGE
Constitution Day rally on Cooper's Bridge draws crowd to Route 35 span in Red Bank. (click to read)
BACK TO TATER TOTS
A sign outside Red Bank Regional High School delivers the news that the one-year experiment conducted last year in which students could orde ...
RBC’S PATHWAY TO PEACE CLUB AT THE U.N.
Ahead of International Peace Day, Sept. 21, Red Bank Catholic High School students joined a United Nations roundtable in New York, Sept. 12, ...
MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
Residents gathered near the Red Bank train station late Monday to usher in Mexican Independence Day, September 16. The gathering included th ...
RIVER SEARCH
A police search drone scans the Swimming River while the Red Bank Fire Department dive team pulls up to the dock at Swimming River Park in M ...
YARD SALE SCORE
Sometimes, you just get lucky. redbankgreen scored a free rubber chicken at the townwide yard sale Saturday morning. More than 50 households ...
PEACE VIGIL
An impromptu peace vigil organized by Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano took place near Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank in reaction to the assa ...
BIKE FROM THE DEEP?
A beach cruiser bike that appears to have been retrieved from the muddy shallows of the Navesink River sits on the shore at Marine Park in R ...
RBMS BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school and first day at RBMS!  
REDBANKGREEN FLIES THE FLAG IN ST. LOUIS
The redbankgreen crew, along with more than 400 local publishers and journalists, is spending the week in St. Louis at the Independent News ...
AUTUMN LAMENT IN CHALK
The sentiments of the kids at Eastside Park. (photo and caption by Partyline contributor David Morton)
BACK TO SCHOOL
First day back at school for Red Bank Charter Shcool! (photo and caption by partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
MURAL COMES IN FOR A LANDING
Artist Michael White has been putting the finishing touches in recent days on a mural based on a photo of the long gone Red Bank Airport. Th ...
Where there’s smoke…
There is not always necessarily a fire, apparently. Firefighters with the Red Bank volunteer fire department were on the scene of what was r ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar