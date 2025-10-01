Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
NEVER MIND THE BOLLARDS
October 1st @ 8am
Red Bank Department of Public Utilities workers remove the bollards that close off the northern stretch of Broad Street for the Broadwalk seasonal pedestrian plaza. The road is expected to reopen to vehicle traffic sometime on Tuesday.
As per a 2023 ordinance, Broadwalk will resume in May.
Submitted by Brian Donohue
