RED BANK: BROADWALK WRAPS UP STORMY SEASON, CHANGES COULD BE ON TAP

Louis Andrianos (second from left) among a group of business owners at the August # meeting of the Red Bank Mayor and Borough Council. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)
Supporters of Broadwalk point out the figure represents just a fraction of businesses in the 283-building area covered by Red Bank Rivercenter, the nonprofit organization which runs the downtown business improvement district.
In interviews with more than a half-dozen business owners who signed petition – and several more who did not – a far more nuanced picture emerges of how business owners think Broadwalk affects them.
Take Vincent Esposito, for example.
“I don’t have any problem with it,” said Esposito, who owns Via Sposito, located directly on the Broadwalk. “Overall, it helps. “
And yet, Sposito signed the petition. He did so, he said with a shrug, “to make a little noise. Maybe get RiverCenter to take a look at it.”
As for the exact wording on the petition calling for Broadwalk to be ended “immediately and permanently” he said he was kind of too busy getting ready for the dinner rush to ponder the details.
“I didn’t really look at it,” he confesses.
Other signatories showed a similar ambivalence that belied the clear wording of the petition they signed.
A few doors down, at the clothing store Lucki Clover, owner Jackie Rogers signed the petition to end Broadwalk, and got three employees to sign it too.
But asked her opinion of Broadwalk, she said, “We don’t hate it. It’s actually probably good for us.”
She said she signed the petition partly out of sympathy for businesses outside the zone who say it’s siphoning business away from them.
“I feel like it cuts everyone else off,” she said.
Consensus seems elusive even among partners in the same business.
One restaurant owner who asked not to be identified said they refused to sign it, because they see Broadwalk as a necessary move to compete with boardwalk towns. Their partner in the same business did sign, though.
And, notably, there was one suggestion redbankgreen heard over and over: Shortening the May 15 to September 30 season, especially considering the soggy and chilly weather in recent springs.
One owner who signed but asked to remain anonymous, said they think it has brought more visitors to a stretch that in past summers “looked like a Western” referring to Hollywood movie ghost towns with tumbleweeds in the street.
But, “May and June,” they added, “are not necessary at all.”
To be sure, some of those who signed the petition are strongly in favor of exactly what it said at the top of the paper: ending it once and for all.
Mikaela Lucia, owner of the restaurant 26 West on the Navesink, which sits outside the pedestrian zone, credited a boom in the eatery’s catering business with making up for profits lost because of Broadwalk. The success of 26 West was cited by a seemingly perplexed Portman during the council meeting where Andrianos and other spoke in August.
“We are having our best years ever, that is true, but it’s completely unrelated to Broadwalk,” she said. “We are absolutely, and we have always been opposed to Broadwalk.”
As for Andrianos, a week after he submitted the petition, he said he was paid a visit by Red Bank RiverCenter representatives who asked him to resign from his post as treasurer of the agency in response to his tactics.
Andrianos said he refused to step down and defended his actions, adding he had raised his concerns internally and found progress “incredibly slow.” He said he felt it was important to raise the concerns before the pedestrian plaza closed for the season.
“I have zero argument or discourse with RiverCenter, nor do I have discourse with mayor and council,” he said. “This is just a discussion on policy. We’re just having a disagreement on policy, and I think I went about it in a professional manner.”
