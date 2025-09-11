The Gearty family, longtime residents of Red Bank, is facing an unimaginable challenge as Bill Gearty bravely battles brain cancer. This devastating diagnosis has brought not only emotional and physical hardship but has also placed a tremendous financial strain on the family.

With medical expenses mounting and the loss of Bill’s income, the Geartys are at risk of losing their home—the anchor that keeps their lives rooted in stability. Their son, Robert, currently is a Junior who attends Red Bank Regional High School, where he is supported by teachers, friends, and a familiar community. Remaining in this environment is critical to his well-being during such a turbulent time.

The immediate and urgent goal is to raise funds to cover the family’s rent for the next two years, allowing them to remain in their home and focus on Bill’s recovery without the constant fear of housing insecurity.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the Gearty family, and the community is encouraged to contribute and share their story. Every donation—no matter the size—makes a meaningful impact, and every share helps amplify their message.

“My prayer is that this family be able to stay in their home while navigating this difficult journey,” said Memone Crystian, a friend of the Geartys. “Your kindness can offer them the peace of mind they so desperately need right now.”