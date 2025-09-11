Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: FUND DRIVE FOR FAMILY IN BOUT WITH CANCER

Post a comment
September 11th @ 4pm

 

A longtime Red Bank family is facing an “unimaginable challenge” as a husband and father of two battles brain cancer and the community is being asked to rally for financial support. 

“Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward keeping a roof over our heads while Bill continues to fight,” says Molly Gearty on a GoFundme Page she started to help raise funds amid her husband Bill’s illness. The page has raised roughly $38,000 so far. 

The Social Service agency Lunch Break sent out the following in an email:

 The Gearty family, longtime residents of Red Bank, is facing an unimaginable challenge as Bill Gearty bravely battles brain cancer. This devastating diagnosis has brought not only emotional and physical hardship but has also placed a tremendous financial strain on the family.

With medical expenses mounting and the loss of Bill’s income, the Geartys are at risk of losing their home—the anchor that keeps their lives rooted in stability. Their son, Robert, currently is a Junior who attends Red Bank Regional High School, where he is supported by teachers, friends, and a familiar community. Remaining in this environment is critical to his well-being during such a turbulent time.

The immediate and urgent goal is to raise funds to cover the family’s rent for the next two years, allowing them to remain in their home and focus on Bill’s recovery without the constant fear of housing insecurity.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the Gearty family, and the community is encouraged to contribute and share their story. Every donation—no matter the size—makes a meaningful impact, and every share helps amplify their message.

“My prayer is that this family be able to stay in their home while navigating this difficult journey,” said Memone Crystian, a friend of the Geartys. “Your kindness can offer them the peace of mind they so desperately need right now.”

 

 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
PEACE VIGIL
An impromptu peace vigil organized by Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano took place near Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank in reaction to the assa ...
PARROT HEADS DO DINNER
Cheeseburger in Paradise. Submitted by Kenny Katzgrau
BIKE FROM THE DEEP?
A beach cruiser bike that appears to have been retrieved from the muddy shallows of the Navesink River sits on the shore at Marine Park in R ...
RBMS BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school and first day at RBMS!  
REDBANKGREEN FLIES THE FLAG IN ST. LOUIS
The redbankgreen crew, along with more than 400 local publishers and journalists, is spending the week in St. Louis at the Independent News ...
AUTUMN LAMENT IN CHALK
The sentiments of the kids at Eastside Park. (photo and caption by Partyline contributor David Morton)
BACK TO SCHOOL
First day back at school for Red Bank Charter Shcool! (photo and caption by partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
MURAL COMES IN FOR A LANDING
Artist Michael White has been putting the finishing touches in recent days on a mural based on a photo of the long gone Red Bank Airport. Th ...
Where there’s smoke…
There is not always necessarily a fire, apparently. Firefighters with the Red Bank volunteer fire department were on the scene of what was r ...
RED BANK GATEWAY TIED UP AFTER CRASH
Traffic light down at Navesink River Rd & Rt 35 in Middletown Friday evening. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim)
ERIN PUSHES TIDE OVER NAVESINK BANKS
Stacked tides from days of hard onshore winds surrounding Hurricane Erin offshore finally pushed the Navesink River over the bulkhead at Mar ...
STORMY STROLL
Red Bankers Bob and Patricia Heyer have Marine Park all to themselves for a stroll under gray Hurricane Erin skies Thursday morning.
BRUSH PICKUP GOES WRONG
Driver says her car was struck by a Red Bank Department of Public Works front end loader doing scheduled brush pickup on Drs. James Parker B ...
HOLD ON TO YOUR HAT
An adventurous duo take a ride on the Tornado Twister ride at the 16 annual Red Bank Community Block Party on Drs. James Parker Boulevard Sa ...
NEW WHEELS FOR COACH MARK
A successful fundraising effort by Red Bank American Youth Football and Cheer landed Coach Mark Williams a new set of wheels he needed to ma ...
DEMOLITION BEGINS AT “THRIVE”
Demolition begins to make way for "Thrive Red Bank" as the apartment building for special needs adults gets its TV News close-up.
RED BANK: AS SUMMER CAMP NEARS END, RITA’S ICES TO CELEBRATE
A celebration of the last week of Red Bank Recration summer camp with Rita's ices turns smiles technicolor. (click to read)
495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…
A crash on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, days after police chief reports drivers crashing more than twice day so far in 2025.
RED BANK SKETCHBOOK CLUB SCRIBBLES AND SIPS
Sketchbook Club Red Bank at their monthly meeting at Five Dimes Brewery Thursday night. The group gathers once a month to draw pictures base ...
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar