WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

September 19th @ 7am

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, September, 19. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

 

Red Bank firefighter monument 90 Monmouth Street 09112025

Last week’s photo was a close-up of the hand of the figure depicted in the sculpture that is part of the Red Bank Fallen Firefighter Memorial in front of Borough Hall. Visible below the hand clutching a firefighters’ helmet are the bricks paid for by contributors to the Red Bank Fire Department’s “Buy a Brick” program. 

We were headed to Borough Hall on the evening of September 11 and it struck us as appropriate.

This one stumped a few people, including one guesser who thought the dedication bricks were located at Red Bank Catholic High School and other who thought it might be Pilgrim Baptist Church. Another “Wherester” guessed it was near the Two River Theater entrance patio.

Thanks to those who wrote in: Peter Cavalier, Mark Taylor, Chrissy McSorley, Rich McKenna, Trista Clayton, Ruth Blaser, Donald Byck, Joe Schweers, The Colmorgen Kids, Chris Havens, Chuck Stern.

I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded.

BACK TO TATER TOTS
A sign outside Red Bank Regional High School delivers the news that the one-year experiment conducted last year in which students could orde ...
RBC’S PATHWAY TO PEACE CLUB AT THE U.N.
Ahead of International Peace Day, Sept. 21, Red Bank Catholic High School students joined a United Nations roundtable in New York, Sept. 12, ...
MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
Residents gathered near the Red Bank train station late Monday to usher in Mexican Independence Day, September 16. The gathering included th ...
RIVER SEARCH
A police search drone scans the Swimming River while the Red Bank Fire Department dive team pulls up to the dock at Swimming River Park in M ...
YARD SALE SCORE
Sometimes, you just get lucky. redbankgreen scored a free rubber chicken at the townwide yard sale Saturday morning. More than 50 households ...
PEACE VIGIL
An impromptu peace vigil organized by Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano took place near Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank in reaction to the assa ...
BIKE FROM THE DEEP?
A beach cruiser bike that appears to have been retrieved from the muddy shallows of the Navesink River sits on the shore at Marine Park in R ...
RBMS BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school and first day at RBMS!  
REDBANKGREEN FLIES THE FLAG IN ST. LOUIS
The redbankgreen crew, along with more than 400 local publishers and journalists, is spending the week in St. Louis at the Independent News ...
AUTUMN LAMENT IN CHALK
The sentiments of the kids at Eastside Park. (photo and caption by Partyline contributor David Morton)
BACK TO SCHOOL
First day back at school for Red Bank Charter Shcool! (photo and caption by partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
MURAL COMES IN FOR A LANDING
Artist Michael White has been putting the finishing touches in recent days on a mural based on a photo of the long gone Red Bank Airport. Th ...
Where there’s smoke…
There is not always necessarily a fire, apparently. Firefighters with the Red Bank volunteer fire department were on the scene of what was r ...
RED BANK GATEWAY TIED UP AFTER CRASH
Traffic light down at Navesink River Rd & Rt 35 in Middletown Friday evening. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim)
ERIN PUSHES TIDE OVER NAVESINK BANKS
Stacked tides from days of hard onshore winds surrounding Hurricane Erin offshore finally pushed the Navesink River over the bulkhead at Mar ...
STORMY STROLL
Red Bankers Bob and Patricia Heyer have Marine Park all to themselves for a stroll under gray Hurricane Erin skies Thursday morning.
BRUSH PICKUP GOES WRONG
Driver says her car was struck by a Red Bank Department of Public Works front end loader doing scheduled brush pickup on Drs. James Parker B ...
HOLD ON TO YOUR HAT
An adventurous duo take a ride on the Tornado Twister ride at the 16 annual Red Bank Community Block Party on Drs. James Parker Boulevard Sa ...
NEW WHEELS FOR COACH MARK
A successful fundraising effort by Red Bank American Youth Football and Cheer landed Coach Mark Williams a new set of wheels he needed to ma ...
DEMOLITION BEGINS AT “THRIVE”
Demolition begins to make way for "Thrive Red Bank" as the apartment building for special needs adults gets its TV News close-up.

