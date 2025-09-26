Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

Post a comment
September 26th @ 6am

 

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, October 2. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Subscribers to redbankgreen‘s Red Bank Blast newsletter get the “Where” photo, along with the latest headlines, sent to their inboxes every week.

If you’d like to subscribe to the newsletter, simply click here. You’ll receive a daily blast of news and events from redbankgreen in your inbox.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

 

Last week’s photo was a close-up of the office building at 10 Mechanic Street, directly across the street from the Navesink Hook & Ladder firehouse. The photo sparked a lively conversation in the redbankgreen headquarters about where it ranks on the list of Red Bank’s ugliest buildings. We’re not sure how to describe the architectural style but we decided “mid-century buttocks” seems an apt phrase, referring to the bulbous flesh colored curves that dominate the facade. 

One person guessed it was Patrizia’s restaurant, which also has a stucco facade. Another person added a shoutout to Bobby and Steve at adjacent Cardner’s Barber Shop (I guess “Where?” does shoutouts to neighbors now?) Another person guessed it was Borough Hall, another building uglified way back when by an unfortunate stucco application. Peter Lisowsky recalled fondly how his son used to run up the slanted stucco in front of the windows when they lived nearby. 

Thanks to those who wrote in: Kate Brannan, Seena Goldman, Judy and Bill Fraser, Derek Fanciullo, Jacqueline F., Jim Cummings, Jennifer Eckoff, Chris Havens, Peter Lisowsky, Chuck Stern, Yvonne McDonald.

I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded. 

redbankgreen has avoided the wrecking ball since 2006. Reader support is essential to the effort. If you haven’t already signed up for our pay-what-you-can program, please click here to kick in. Thank you.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
BIG BASIE DAY
The Count Basie Center for the Arts holds a big day as part of its year long 100th anniversary celebration. The first two engraved sidewalk ...
MARINE PARK JUNGLE GYM MEETS SLEDGE HAMMER
Workers Wednesday took down the playground at Marine Park as part of the recently begun phase two of the park's $4 million overhaul. A new p ...
Teak-ila
Calling all tequila lovers! On Sunday, September 28th at 4 PM, the NY/NJ Agave Club is hosting an exclusive event in celebration of the sing ...
SPEEDERS BEWARE: YOUNG WATCHDOG ON THE JOB
This kid is tired of people speeding down his street! He is taking notes and will be letting the RBPD know what he observes today! (photo by ...
CONSTITUTION DAY RALLY ON COOPER’S BRIDGE
Constitution Day rally on Cooper's Bridge draws crowd to Route 35 span in Red Bank. (click to read)
BACK TO TATER TOTS
A sign outside Red Bank Regional High School delivers the news that the one-year experiment conducted last year in which students could orde ...
RBC’S PATHWAY TO PEACE CLUB AT THE U.N.
Ahead of International Peace Day, Sept. 21, Red Bank Catholic High School students joined a United Nations roundtable in New York, Sept. 12, ...
MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
Residents gathered near the Red Bank train station late Monday to usher in Mexican Independence Day, September 16. The gathering included th ...
RIVER SEARCH
A police search drone scans the Swimming River while the Red Bank Fire Department dive team pulls up to the dock at Swimming River Park in M ...
YARD SALE SCORE
Sometimes, you just get lucky. redbankgreen scored a free rubber chicken at the townwide yard sale Saturday morning. More than 50 households ...
PEACE VIGIL
An impromptu peace vigil organized by Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano took place near Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank in reaction to the assa ...
BIKE FROM THE DEEP?
A beach cruiser bike that appears to have been retrieved from the muddy shallows of the Navesink River sits on the shore at Marine Park in R ...
RBMS BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school and first day at RBMS!  
REDBANKGREEN FLIES THE FLAG IN ST. LOUIS
The redbankgreen crew, along with more than 400 local publishers and journalists, is spending the week in St. Louis at the Independent News ...
AUTUMN LAMENT IN CHALK
The sentiments of the kids at Eastside Park. (photo and caption by Partyline contributor David Morton)
BACK TO SCHOOL
First day back at school for Red Bank Charter Shcool! (photo and caption by partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
MURAL COMES IN FOR A LANDING
Artist Michael White has been putting the finishing touches in recent days on a mural based on a photo of the long gone Red Bank Airport. Th ...
Where there’s smoke…
There is not always necessarily a fire, apparently. Firefighters with the Red Bank volunteer fire department were on the scene of what was r ...
RED BANK GATEWAY TIED UP AFTER CRASH
Traffic light down at Navesink River Rd & Rt 35 in Middletown Friday evening. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim)
ERIN PUSHES TIDE OVER NAVESINK BANKS
Stacked tides from days of hard onshore winds surrounding Hurricane Erin offshore finally pushed the Navesink River over the bulkhead at Mar ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar