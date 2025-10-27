CANOPY CROSSROAD CELEBRATES ONE YEAR

Cannabis retailer Canopy Crossroad Dispensary celebrated its one-year anniversary Sunday with a small gathering in Red Bank.

“It was three long years to get open, and so accomplishing the first year has been amazing,” said partner Caryn Cohen.

Cohen’s partner Andy Zeitlin called the milestone “very gratifying,” adding, “This is something we’ve been working on as a family for three years. This is sort of like a child for us, and we’re so gratified that people appreciate what we put together.”

Both said patience has been key. “If it was easy, everyone would do it,” said Caryn. “And it’s not — it’s hard to get to where we got.”

Andy said he hopes Canopy will “continue to normalize the use of cannabis” and one day “develop a consumption space and event space for music and art” in Red Bank. Customer Evan Previn who was in attendance, said he appreciates at Canopy because “the customer service is something unlike anything else. You’re not just a number. You are a name and a face they will remember every single time.”