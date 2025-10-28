RED BANK: BLOOD DRIVE IN SUPPORT OF BELOVED EDUCATOR

By BRIAN DONOHUE
“As many of you know, Tiff Tiff has been battling health issues for several years now and although she’s improving, her fight is far from over,” organizer Celestine Woods wrote in a press release.
“While we can’t always control the challenges life throws at us, we can control how we respond. By joining Team Tiff Tiff and donating blood, you can provide crucial support in her time of need. Your donation helps ensure that the blood supply is strong for Tiff Tiff and other patients in our area.”
The blood drive is Sunday, November 2, from 9 am to 2 pm at the Red Bank Primary School, 222 River Street.
Here’s info from the press release on how to schedule an appointment and donate. Also see the flier below for a QR code that takes you to the registration page.
STEP 1: Schedule an appointment for our Team Tiff Tiff blood drive on: Sunday, November 2nd at the Red Bank Primary School from 9am-2pm by clicking this link.
Even if you go to a different drive, using this code can help our team get credit.
STEP 2: Schedule an appointment at a nearby blood donation center. You can use the Red Cross website or app to find a location that is convenient for you.
STEP 3: If no code is available, just schedule an appointment at your local Red Cross, Vitalant, or New York Blood Center and make your donation at a nearby blood donation center. It will still make a huge difference!
Thank you for your incredible support for Tiff Tiff. Let’s show her how strong her team truly is!
