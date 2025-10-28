RED BANK: BLOOD DRIVE IN SUPPORT OF BELOVED EDUCATOR

“As many of you know, Tiff Tiff has been battling health issues for several years now and although she’s improving, her fight is far from over,” organizer Celestine Woods wrote in a press release.

“While we can’t always control the challenges life throws at us, we can control how we respond. By joining Team Tiff Tiff and donating blood, you can provide crucial support in her time of need. Your donation helps ensure that the blood supply is strong for Tiff Tiff and other patients in our area.”

The blood drive is Sunday, November 2, from 9 am to 2 pm at the Red Bank Primary School, 222 River Street.

Here’s info from the press release on how to schedule an appointment and donate. Also see the flier below for a QR code that takes you to the registration page.