VIDEO: IS THERE A GHOST HAUNTING RED BANK’S TOWER HILL?

October 29th @ 5pm

 

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Is there a ghost haunting Red Bank’s water works facilities atop Tower Hill?

As Halloween approached this week, redbankgreen headed to the highest spot in town with ex-Red Bank Fire Department Chief and retired Department of Public Utilities supervisor Bobby Holiday Jr. for a stroll through some fascinating local history, some pretty convincing ghost stories and even some dramatized fisticuffs with the irascible phantom himself. 

Enjoy the video. And Happy Halloween from redbankgreen!

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by.

Partyline
GRISLY FUN AT THE ELKS
Red Bank Elks’ Halloween decorations. (photo and caption by Partyline contributor Michelle Brody) Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @ ...
CANOPY CROSSROAD CELEBRATES ONE YEAR
Red Bank cannabis retailer Canopy Crossroad celebrates its first year in business. (Photos)
PRODUCE PETE AT FARMERS MARKET
New Jersey legend Produce Pete siging copies of his three books and selling merch at the Red Bank Farmers' Market Sunday.
TRINITY LUTHERAN PUMPKIN SALE
Trinity Lutheran pumpkin sale spread out Sunday. (Photo and text by Partyline contributor Chris Havens.)   Follow Red Bank Green on Ins ...
ELKS HONOR COPS
Red Bank Police Officers Francesco Metta and Preston Mellaci were recognized at Thursday’s Borough Council meeting by Red Bank Elks Lo ...
WITCHES NIGHT OUT
Witches Night Out! (Photo and caption by Partyline contributor Anna Cruz) Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @redbankgreen Follow
PARADE POOCHES
A pair of costumed pooches enjoy the sights at the Red Bank Halloween Parade Saturday. (Photo by Partyline contributor Michelle Brody.) Foll ...
UNUSUAL ACTIVITY AT GLOBE HOTEL
Something is off at the Globe Hotel…(Photo and text by Partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch) Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @redba ...
WATER TO THE BRIM, DUCKS JUMPING IN 🦆
The Navesink River threatens to spill into Marine Park ahead of the oncoming nor’easter. These ducks don’t seem to mind. Submitted by An ...
CEVICHE HOUSE GHOUL
Lemon-marinated delights and Halloween frights are on tap in October at Ceviche House Mi Peru restaurant at 51 Broad Street. The animatronic ...
WAIT ‘TIL NEXT YEAR
Deep autumn thoughts prompted the sight of Brutis the Red Bank DPU brush hauler operator working in a Yankees cap Thursday. (click to read)
“FISHY PARK” FISH HIGH AND DRY
The proverbial fish out of water in Marine Park. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman).   Follow Red Bank Green on Ins ...
GIRL SCOUTS CREATE “KINDNESS GARDEN”
The Girl Scouts of Troop 625 brightened up downtown on Sunday with a kindness rock garden. Stop by for some positive words and a pop of colo ...
TRAIN WINDOW SUNRISE
View of Friday morning’s sunrise over the Navesink River from NJ Transit Train #3320. (Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim) &nb ...
PARKING GATE LEVELLED IN CRASH
An accident involving a driver who mistook the brake for the gas pedal took out the parking gate and other mechanicals at the parking lot on ...
NEVER MIND THE BOLLARDS
Red Bank Department of Public Utilities workers remove the bollards that close off the northern stretch of Broad Street for the Broadwalk se ...
Rip Snortin’ Good Time!
Laura Anderson of Nyteacuppiggies.com (also servicing NJ!) was spotted taking a particularly precious porcine litter for a sunlit Broadstree ...
CHICKEN AND HOMEOWNER PREFER WILDFLOWER LAWN
My backyard prefers a wildflower lawn. (Photo by Partyline contributor Roseann Dal Pra)   Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @redbankgr ...
BIG BASIE DAY
The Count Basie Center for the Arts holds a big day as part of its year long 100th anniversary celebration. The first two engraved sidewalk ...
MARINE PARK JUNGLE GYM MEETS SLEDGE HAMMER
Workers Wednesday took down the playground at Marine Park as part of the recently begun phase two of the park's $4 million overhaul. A new p ...

