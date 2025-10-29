VIDEO: IS THERE A GHOST HAUNTING RED BANK’S TOWER HILL?

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Is there a ghost haunting Red Bank’s water works facilities atop Tower Hill?

As Halloween approached this week, redbankgreen headed to the highest spot in town with ex-Red Bank Fire Department Chief and retired Department of Public Utilities supervisor Bobby Holiday Jr. for a stroll through some fascinating local history, some pretty convincing ghost stories and even some dramatized fisticuffs with the irascible phantom himself.

Enjoy the video. And Happy Halloween from redbankgreen!

