Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: BUTTIGIEG, DEMS RALLY FOR SHERRILL

Post a comment
October 30th @ 1pm

Congresswoman and New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Mike Sherrill in a get out the vote rally at the Vogel in Red Bank Thursday.   (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

With the eyes of the national political world focusing on New Jersey ahead of Tuesday’s election, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill stopped in Red Bank to rally supporters in a get-out-the-vote kickoff event Thursday.
 
At her side was one of the Democratic National Party’s heavy hitters stumping for her in the state this week, former Transportation Secretary Peter Butigieg.
 
In recent days, Sherrill’s campaign has seized upon President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was suspending funding for the nation’s largest infrastructure project – and one that directly affects Red Bank commuters: the Hudson River rail tunnel project known as Gateway.
 
“Jack is gonna do whatever the heck Trump tells him to do,” Sherrill said to a cheering crowd of several hundred people at the Vogel. 
 
Buttigieg, during whose tenure the project received its federal funding, criticized Ciatarelli for not standing up to Trump on the issue.
In a gaggle with reporters afterward, he pushed back against the assertion that New Jersey having a Republican governor might actually be better for New Jersey in currying favor with Trump on issues like Gateway.
“Part of what is now leading to some evidence now that the president might reconsider, is the pressure, the fight that’s been raised,” he said.  “It’s not coming from people sucking up to him, it’s coming from New Jersey standing up the way Mike Sherrill is demanding that state leadership should do. And the idea that Jack Ciatarelli’s going to shape Donald Trump’s behavior, rather than the other way around just doesn’t add up.”
 
By our count, this was Sherrill’s third visit to Red Bank, considered a Democratic bastion in largely Republican Monmouth County. Ciatarelli’s campaign has not passed through the town. Both Sherrill and Ciatarelli are criss-crossing the state with multi-stop bus tours ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day. 
 
Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit New Jersey to campaign with her in Newark on Saturday as the campaign heads down the home stretch with polls showing a tight race. 
 
 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram
@redbankgreen
Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
SOGGY DAY, WET DEMS
A line outside the Vogel on Monmouth Street for a 10 am rally Thursday for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill. Former U.S. Se ...
GRISLY FUN AT THE ELKS
Red Bank Elks’ Halloween decorations. (photo and caption by Partyline contributor Michelle Brody) Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @ ...
CANOPY CROSSROAD CELEBRATES ONE YEAR
Red Bank cannabis retailer Canopy Crossroad celebrates its first year in business. (Photos)
PRODUCE PETE AT FARMERS MARKET
New Jersey legend Produce Pete siging copies of his three books and selling merch at the Red Bank Farmers' Market Sunday.
TRINITY LUTHERAN PUMPKIN SALE
Trinity Lutheran pumpkin sale spread out Sunday. (Photo and text by Partyline contributor Chris Havens.)   Follow Red Bank Green on Ins ...
ELKS HONOR COPS
Red Bank Police Officers Francesco Metta and Preston Mellaci were recognized at Thursday’s Borough Council meeting by Red Bank Elks Lo ...
WITCHES NIGHT OUT
Witches Night Out! (Photo and caption by Partyline contributor Anna Cruz) Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @redbankgreen Follow
PARADE POOCHES
A pair of costumed pooches enjoy the sights at the Red Bank Halloween Parade Saturday. (Photo by Partyline contributor Michelle Brody.) Foll ...
UNUSUAL ACTIVITY AT GLOBE HOTEL
Something is off at the Globe Hotel…(Photo and text by Partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch) Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @redba ...
WATER TO THE BRIM, DUCKS JUMPING IN 🦆
The Navesink River threatens to spill into Marine Park ahead of the oncoming nor’easter. These ducks don’t seem to mind. Submitted by An ...
CEVICHE HOUSE GHOUL
Lemon-marinated delights and Halloween frights are on tap in October at Ceviche House Mi Peru restaurant at 51 Broad Street. The animatronic ...
WAIT ‘TIL NEXT YEAR
Deep autumn thoughts prompted the sight of Brutis the Red Bank DPU brush hauler operator working in a Yankees cap Thursday. (click to read)
“FISHY PARK” FISH HIGH AND DRY
The proverbial fish out of water in Marine Park. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman).   Follow Red Bank Green on Ins ...
GIRL SCOUTS CREATE “KINDNESS GARDEN”
The Girl Scouts of Troop 625 brightened up downtown on Sunday with a kindness rock garden. Stop by for some positive words and a pop of colo ...
TRAIN WINDOW SUNRISE
View of Friday morning’s sunrise over the Navesink River from NJ Transit Train #3320. (Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim) &nb ...
PARKING GATE LEVELLED IN CRASH
An accident involving a driver who mistook the brake for the gas pedal took out the parking gate and other mechanicals at the parking lot on ...
NEVER MIND THE BOLLARDS
Red Bank Department of Public Utilities workers remove the bollards that close off the northern stretch of Broad Street for the Broadwalk se ...
Rip Snortin’ Good Time!
Laura Anderson of Nyteacuppiggies.com (also servicing NJ!) was spotted taking a particularly precious porcine litter for a sunlit Broadstree ...
CHICKEN AND HOMEOWNER PREFER WILDFLOWER LAWN
My backyard prefers a wildflower lawn. (Photo by Partyline contributor Roseann Dal Pra)   Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @redbankgr ...
BIG BASIE DAY
The Count Basie Center for the Arts holds a big day as part of its year long 100th anniversary celebration. The first two engraved sidewalk ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar