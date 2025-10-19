View this post on Instagram A post shared by redbankgreen (@redbankgreen) Crowds flocked to Cooper’s Bridge between Red Band and Middletown and surrounding streets Saturday as part of the nationwide No Kings marches to protest an array of Trump adminitration policies. redbankgreen has photos and video of the day.

