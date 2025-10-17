WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

Skip to content

October 17th @ 5am

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, October 24. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Happy Family Club 261 Shrewsbury Avenue

Last week’s photo was a shot of the bright green northern side wall of 261 Shrewsbury Avenue, home to Club Familia Feliz (Happy Family Club.)

The business is not actually a club, but a smoothie and breakfast shop that specializes in selling Herbalife brand nutrition and skin care products. The place also sells waffles and crepes, coffee, tea and protein shakesEusebia Benito 261 Shrewsbury Avenue Club Familia Feliz

Eusebia Benito inside Club Familia Feliz at 261 Shrewsbury Avenue. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Owner Eusebia Benito says she opened the shop six years ago and it’s still going strong. 

Our photo didn’t show any details beyond the blank wall, but we figured that was enough for it folks to recognize it – there’s no other building in town painted that color, as far as we’ve seen. 

A few people were able to identify it, but “Where” regular Ruth Blaser let us have it for choosing a photo with no other identifying features: “Whaaaat? Really???” she wrote in her reply. 

Thanks to Ruth and all those who wrote in, including the three who nailed it. 

Peter Cavalier, Chuck Stern, The Colmorgen Kids, Ruth Blaser. 

I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded. 

