RED BANK BOARD OF ED RACE: VISCOMI Q&A

The nine-member Board of Education sets budgets, policies and planning for the two district schools, Red Bank Primary School and Red Bank Middle Schools.

Here's what candidate Suzanne Viscomi had to say in response to a questionnaire sent to all four candidates by redbankgreen.

Name: Suzanne Viscomi

Age: 48

Street: Cedar Street

Where did you attend elementary/middle school?

Herbertsville Elementary School & Veterans Memorial Middle School both in Brick Town, NJ

Where did you go to high school?

Brick Memorial High School

Did you graduate from college? If so, which school, what degree?

Rider University B.S Accounting 1999

University of Phoenix, M.B.A. Accounting 2009



Have you served in the military? If so, what branch, and when?

No but I am thankful for all that have served, including my grandfathers, father and

niece.



What do you do for a living? (Title, employer, brief description of your

responsibilities)

For nine years, I served as Chief Financial Officer for National Parts Supply in North Brunswick, overseeing financial operations for 12 locations across New Jersey and a team of more than 110 employees. That experience allowed me to develop strong leadership skills while balancing complex budgets and operational goals.

Today, I own a consulting and bookkeeping business that supports local small businesses in managing their finances. In addition, I work as the Accountant for Legends Hospitality where I prepare financial statements, develop annual budgets,

create forecasts, and provide data analysis to aid management decisions. I am also responsible for overseeing cash handling procedures, ensuring deposit accuracy, implementing controls, and investigating any discrepancies to maintain integrity and

profitability.

How long have you been a resident of Red Bank?

Over 20 years

you own real estate in town?

Yes. I first purchased a home on Arthur Street, where I lived for several years before

selling it. I then spent two years renting at Grandville Towers. After getting married, I

purchased my current home on Cedar Street, located on the west side of town.

What boards/committees have you sat on or volunteer positions have you held in

town?

2/15/2011 Appointed to open school board seat

11/5/2013 Won school board election

11/8/2016 Won school board election

1/1/2018 Appointed to the Red Bank Public Library

2/14/2018 Appointed to the Red Bank Animal Welfare Advisory Committee

11/5/2019 Re-elected to the school board

11/8/2022 Re-elected to the school board

1/4/2023 Re-appointed as a Library Trustee

Volunteered at the Red Bank Education Foundation Casino night for the past 10+ years

10/2/2024 Monmouth County Emergency Management: Cert volunteer member group 3

2025 2nd Vice President to the Monmouth County School Boards Association

you have children?

No



Do they/will they/have they attended school in the borough? If so, which

schools?

n/a

Roughly how many Red Bank school board meetings have you attended?

I have attended over 170 school board meetings, maintaining a 96% attendance

record. For me, being a board member is more than just attending meetings, it’s about

actively supporting our school community.

I make it a priority to show up for school concerts, sports events, our Annual International Night, and other school activities. I am

committed to being present and engaged in every aspect of our district’s community life.

I first became interested in local government in 2010, when a council member came to my door seeking re-election during a time when services were being cut and taxes were increasing. That conversation inspired me to start attending council meetings, where I

learned that two positions were open on the school board. I decided to step forward because I had the time, the desire to get involved, and a strong commitment to giving back to my community.



Over the past fifteen years, I have had the privilege of working alongside dedicated board members, our superintendent, school staff, and community leaders to ensure that every child in Red Bank has access to a high-quality education and the support they

need to succeed.

What should Red Bank residents expect of a BOE member?



Red Bank residents should know that the Board of Education members don’t manage daily school operations, we play a crucial role in representing and advocating for our community’s students, families, and taxpayers. Our most important responsibility is hiring and supporting a strong Superintendent, like Dr. Jared Rumage, whose leadership has been recognized with awards such as:

 The Red Triangle Award for visionary leadership and dedication to our children

and families (2025)

 Monmouth County Superintendent of the Year (2023)

 Vin Gopal Civic Association Educational Leader Award (2022)

 Friend of Monmouth County Education Association (2016)



As board members, we serve as an oversight board. We review and approve the annual budget, ensure the district follows all state and local laws, and develop policies that reflect the needs and values of our community.

We do this in a voluntary capacity, to give back to our community. We also understand that, as elected leaders, we must be positive role models who lead by example, demonstrating integrity, accountability, and a strong commitment to education. As a board we need to continue our commitment to open communication, community involvement, and making decisions that best support every student’s success.

Are the Red Bank primary and middle schools doing a good job educating

children and preparing them for high school and beyond? If not, what needs to be

done to change that?



 March 2025 Red Bank preschool achieved scores exceeding the state average in

all areas measured by the ICP and the CASEBA.

 Jan 2025 Five Red Bank Borough Educators Recognized by the New Jersey

Department of Education (NJDOE) Governor’s Educator of the Year Program.

 August 2024 “How #RBBisBIA Paved the Way to Harvard, 2 middle school

graduates on the way to Harvard.”

Above is just a sample of proof that Red Bank is doing a good job.

Of course, there is always room for improvement—but we must also be mindful of our financial constraints. Our district works hard to balance available resources while meeting the diverse needs of our students and families, who represent a wide range of

incomes and educational backgrounds.

In recent years, we’ve prioritized creating a smoother transition from middle school to high school, and our strong partnership with

the Red Bank Regional administration has been key to that success.

Teachers and staff across both districts communicate regularly in order to support students’ continued

growth.

Personally, I stay engaged by speaking with Red Bank Regional Board members and by participating in the district’s Five-Year Strategic Plan (2025) alongside fellow board members to ensure our goals remain aligned and student-focused.



What do you think is the biggest challenge facing the district?

If re-elected, my top priorities are to continue advocating reliable and equitable funding,

exploring shared service opportunities, maintaining fiscally responsible and transparent

leadership.

The biggest challenge is to secure consistent and adequate state funding that supports

long-term planning and sustains high-quality educational services for all Red Bank

families. Despite underfunding (Federal Aid & Medicaid, Preschool Education aid,

Student Mental Health Aid and State Equalization aid) , our Board of Education has

upheld strong accountability standards—earning the Certificate of Excellence in

Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International for

eight consecutive years.

This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency and sound financial stewardship.

Rising operational costs, health care, contractual obligations, and mandated federal and

state regulations—combined with declining state and federal aid—continue to challenge

our budget.

The district’s tax rate has remained between 2% and 2.95% 2020 to 2025, demonstrating prudent fiscal management.

According to the state’s formula, our schools remain approximately $6 million below adequacy. And unfortunately, the taxpayers make up the shortfall.



In addition, Red Bank is required under New Jersey’s School Funding Reform Act to fund a charter school that benefits from a “hold harmless” provision—meaning the charter school does not lose funding even when state aid to our school is reduced. As a

result, any shortfall must be absorbed by our public schools.

How specifically would you do or propose to address that issue?

The state’s school funding formula has long been a challenge — it often feels like Charlie Brown trying to kick the football while Lucy pulls it away. Since my first year on the Board, I’ve heard it described as “broken” and unfortunately that continues to remain

true today. While there have been temporary adjustments to ease funding losses, Red Bank has still been negatively affected — particularly in the Pre-K portion of the formula for the 2025-2026 school year.

The reality is that inconsistent state funding makes it difficult for districts like ours to plan responsibly beyond a single year. To address this, I’ve taken an active role in advocacy.

I’ve gone to Trenton to support fair and equitable funding for Red Bank, and in 2025 I was elected as Second Vice President of the Monmouth County School Boards Association. This position allows me to advocate at the county and state levels for

policies that put students first and ensure districts like Red Bank receive the funding they deserve.



One of the biggest challenges we face in developing the budget is the rising cost of health care. For employees who are part of the state health benefits plan, the district has no control over rate increases — we simply receive the bill and are required to pay

it. Of course, providing quality health care for our staff is essential, but these escalating costs significantly impact our overall budget and limit the flexibility we have in other areas.

It’s a clear example of how certain expenses are beyond the district’s control, yet still our responsibility to manage in a fiscally sound way while ensuring we continue to support both our employees and our students. If re-elected, I will continue to use my voice and position to push for a funding formula that is predictable, equitable, and sustainable.

What is your approach to fiscal issues such as budgeting, taxes and debt?

My approach to fiscal responsibility is rooted in long-term planning, transparency, and advocating for fair state funding. One of the biggest challenges we face is the inconsistency of state aid — the constant up-and-down fluctuations make it extremely

difficult to plan responsibly.

I continue to advocate for stable and equitable funding so we can move away from those unpredictable spikes. In terms of debt, the district currently carries one bond, and we are careful not to borrow unnecessarily. Instead, we actively pursue grants and other funding opportunities to offset costs. Our recent upgrades (Boiler Replacement, HVAC Upgrade, Full Window Replacement, and Brick Restoration & waterproofing), to the middle school grounds are a great example of using receiving a ROD Grant and using our bond funding.

When making budget decisions, the discussion is always centered on needs, not wants — ensuring that students have the resources to learn and staff are compensated fairly. While new housing developments have been expected to expand the tax base, that relief has not yet materialized, so we must remain disciplined.

We’ve worked hard to balance fiscal responsibility with educational excellence, maintaining strong programs and facilities without overextending our taxpayers. I’m proud that Red Bank’s schools remain places where students are excited to learn and

where dedicated teachers and staff continue to make a difference every day.

The district last year imposed a double-digit tax increase on property owners.

Would you have/or did you vote for that? Why or why not?

Yes. I voted in favor of the budget, which was passed unanimously by the Board. No one wants to raise taxes, I certainly don’t but the reality is that rising operational costs, contractual obligations, inflation, and mandated federal and state requirements,

combined with declining state and federal aid, continue to put real pressure on our

budget.

At the same time, Red Bank experienced a substantial reduction in state aid — a loss of $2,568,00 from 2024–2025 to 2025–2026.

We debated every line item before making this decision. The state also provided an incentive this year allowing districts to raise the tax levy and, in return, receive additional state funding.

For Red Bank, that meant an extra $62,591 — funding we simply could not afford to leave on the table when we are already underfunded.

Having been involved in our schools for more than 15 years, I know firsthand that responsible budgeting isn’t about spending more, it’s about maintaining programs, retaining great staff, and ensuring our students continue to receive a high-quality

education.

This budget reflects our commitment to doing exactly that, even under difficult financial circumstances. As a candidate, I understand the importance of transportation safety. Last year, when bus routes where cuts, parents voiced legitimate concerns about students having to cross Shrewsbury Avenue, a location known for heavy traffic and safety hazards. That feedback matters. Maybe when the streets are

safer and people have more confidence in the traffic enforcement, we can readdress this cost. I believe we must balance fiscal responsibility with the safety and well-being of every child, because no cost-saving measure should put students at risk.

If no, what specific programs or expenses would you have cut to prevent the tax

increase?

Do you think it makes sense that New Jersey has 590 school districts? The state

legislature is discussing ways to make all districts K-12 consolidate and save

costs. Would you be in favor or more regionalization and consolidation?

I believe any decision about regionalization or consolidation must be guided by comprehensive data and a clear understanding of how it would impact our students, staff, and community. It’s essential to approach this issue thoughtfully — not simply as a way to “save a buck,” but to determine whether it would truly improve educational opportunities and use resources more efficiently.



Red Bank already engages in several shared service agreements to reduce costs and operate responsibly. For example, we participate purchasing co-ops and partner withthe Borough for snow removal and School Resource Officers. These collaborations

demonstrate that we are already pursuing practical ways to save money without compromising the quality of education.



Before supporting any broader consolidation, I would want to see a full feasibility study that carefully evaluates both the financial implications and the potential effects on students’ experiences and outcomes. Ultimately, every decision should be made with

one priority in mind — what’s best for our students.



Red Bank has a publicly funded charter school. The previous borough council passed a resolution saying it should be eliminated. Should it? Why or why not?

I believe Parents and Guardians should make their own personal decisions regarding their own child/children. However, my biggest concern with having the charter school in Red Bank is the funding impact. Red Bank is required under New Jersey’s School

Funding Reform Act to fund a charter school that benefits from a “hold harmless” provision—meaning the charter school does not lose funding even when state aid to our school is reduced. As a result, any shortfall must be absorbed by our public schools.

Your final thoughts or anything you’d like to add, in 75 words or less. Go.

If granted the privilege to continue serving, I will keep advocating for the education and resources every student deserves. I view our schools as a vital community asset that gives all children the opportunity to chase their big dreams—and I want to remain part of

the team that helps them get there.