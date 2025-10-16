On the ballot in the November 4 election for Red Bank Board of Education: Christy Sunquist

Red Bank voters will choose from among four candidates to fill three open seats on the Red Bank Borough Schools Board of Education on November 4. Early voting begins Saturday, October 25.

The nine-member Board of Education sets budgets, policies and planning for the two district schools, Red Bank Primary School and Red Bank Middle Schools.

Here’s what candidate Christy Sunquist had to say in response to a questionnaire sent to all four candidates by redbankgreen. Links to responses by the other three candidates are at the bottom of this post.

Name:

Christy Sunquist

Age:

38

Street:

South Street

Where did you attend elementary/middle school?

District #30 Queens, NYC

Where did you go to high school?

Archbishop Molloy Queens, NYC

Did you graduate from college? If so, which school, what degree?

Bachelors: Messiah College in Pennsylvania with a BA in Psychology

Masters: IE Business School in Madrid with a Masters in Business Administration

Have you served in the military? If so, what branch, and when?

No

What do you do for a living? (Title, employer, brief description of your responsibilities)

I work for a Financial Tech company called Plaid where I lead a team focused on our Partnerships with Financial Institutions and other Industry stakeholders.

How long have you been a resident of Red Bank?

4.5 years

Do you own real estate in town?

Yes

What boards/committees have you sat on or volunteer positions have you held in town?

None

Do you have children?

Yes

Do they/will they/have they attended school in the borough? If so, which schools?

All 3 of my children attend Red Bank Primary School

Roughly how many Red Bank school board meetings have you attended?

Two meetings when our teachers were re-negotiating their contracts in 2024.

Why have you decided to run?

As a parent with three kids in our schools, I see both the everyday challenges and the enormous potential in our classrooms. I’m interested in finding more creative, modern ways to keep families informed and engaged. Most parents can’t make every board meeting or dig through pages of minutes, but they still deserve to know what’s happening in their schools and how decisions affect their kids.

What should Red Bank residents expect of a BOE member?

Residents should expect board members to be transparent, accessible, and grounded in what’s best for students. The board should serve as a bridge between our schools and our town.

Are the Red Bank primary and middle schools doing a good job educating children and preparing them for high school and beyond? If not, what needs to be done to change that?

Our schools are full of dedicated teachers and caring staff who work hard for our kids. The data shows steady progress, though outcomes in reading and math still vary across students. Continued focus on early learning, family engagement, and classroom support will help ensure every child leaves Red Bank schools ready for what’s next.

What do you think is the biggest challenge facing the district? How specifically would you address that issue?

Red Bank’s biggest challenge is doing more for students with less predictability in funding year to year. When budgets swing, it’s hard to plan long-term investments in things that make the biggest difference — great teachers, small-group instruction, and after-school programs. We can continue to be smart about how we prioritize and protect what matters most for kids, even when funding is tight.

How specifically would you do or propose to address that issue?

I’d push for clearer reporting on where dollars actually reach students — and use that data to guide decisions, not just line items. We can also strengthen partnerships with local nonprofits, volunteers, and even nearby districts to share resources and expand programs without adding big costs.

What is your approach to fiscal issues such as budgeting, taxes and debt?

Budgets are about priorities. I believe in a line-by-line, transparent approach: every dollar should be working for our kids. That means asking tough questions about spending, looking for efficiencies, and making sure resources go where they matter most — in classrooms, with teachers, and in student support. We owe it to taxpayers to be responsible stewards of their money and to families to invest wisely in their children’s future.

The district last year imposed a double-digit tax increase on property owners. Would you have/or did you vote for that? Why or why not?

I know how hard that tax increase hit families. At the same time, I also know what’s at stake when schools don’t have the resources they need, from classroom support to after-school programs. My approach is to push for the balance residents deserve: responsible budgeting, with every dollar justified, while never losing sight of the fact that our schools are the heart of this community. We can’t shortchange our kids.

Do you think it makes sense that New Jersey has 590 school districts? Would you be in favor of more regionalization and consolidation?

New Jersey’s school system is famously complicated, and I think families care less about the structure than they do about results. If regionalization helps Red Bank students get more resources and opportunities without sacrificing what makes our schools unique, then I’m open to it. But any decision has to be made carefully, with our kids at the center.

Red Bank has a publicly funded charter school. The previous borough council passed a resolution saying it should be eliminated. Should it? Why or why not?

The most important thing is that all Red Bank children, whether in the public school or the charter school, get the best education possible. The challenge is that the way charter funding works often stretches our public school budget even thinner, and that’s a real concern. My focus is on fairness and making sure every child in town has access to strong teachers, programs, and opportunities, without creating a zero-sum game.

Your final thoughts, or anything you’d like to add in 75 words. Go.

Red Bank is full of people who care deeply about our kids — and our schools deserve that same energy from the board. I want to make it easier for families and neighbors to know what’s happening, why it matters, and how to get involved. Clear communication and real connection — that’s how we move our schools, and our town, forward.