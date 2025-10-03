WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

Skip to content

October 3rd @ 6am

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, October 9.  We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Last week’s photo was a close-up of a long bricked-over window on the ground floor of the old Kislin’s building at 8 East Front Street, now home to The Golf Den Indoor Golf Center .

The green cornices were left in place whenever the windows were bricked over. There are several of these windows on both sides of the building, including a series of windows on Combs Alley. 

This 2023 redbankgreen article on the alley got us wondering if some long dead former owner of the building bricked up the windows to prevent the smell of slops and dead cats from getting in the building. Aah, the good old days!

But we digress. The ghost window photographed was the one on the east side of the building facing the parking lot of the Globe Hotel. 

Two people guessed incorrectly that this was the Urban Outfitters building (formerly Natelson’s) which has very similar brickface and is from the same era, the southwest corner of Broad and Front Streets.

Another person guessed it was either Natelson’s or Kislin’s. (We’re reaching out the “Where” rules committee to see if two guesses is allowed.)

Another thought it was the Galleria, aka the old Eisner building.

“I’m guessing,but I think this is Natelson’s. My husband says Kislins” wrote Evie Kelly.

Sorry Evie, looks like you’re cooking dinner tonight.

Thanks to those who wrote in.

William and Judy Fraser, Seena Goldman, The Colmorgen Kids, Christine Jahnig, Michael Maier, Donald Byck, Evie Kelly, Louis Rivera, Chuck Stern, Josef Vocaturo, Chuck Stern.

I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded. 

TRAIN WINDOW SUNRISE
View of Friday morning’s sunrise over the Navesink River from NJ Transit Train #3320. (Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim) &nb ...
PARKING GATE LEVELLED IN CRASH
An accident involving a driver who mistook the brake for the gas pedal took out the parking gate and other mechanicals at the parking lot on ...
NEVER MIND THE BOLLARDS
Red Bank Department of Public Utilities workers remove the bollards that close off the northern stretch of Broad Street for the Broadwalk se ...
Rip Snortin’ Good Time!
Laura Anderson of Nyteacuppiggies.com (also servicing NJ!) was spotted taking a particularly precious porcine litter for a sunlit Broadstree ...
CHICKEN AND HOMEOWNER PREFER WILDFLOWER LAWN
My backyard prefers a wildflower lawn. (Photo by Partyline contributor Roseann Dal Pra)  
BIG BASIE DAY
The Count Basie Center for the Arts holds a big day as part of its year long 100th anniversary celebration. The first two engraved sidewalk ...
MARINE PARK JUNGLE GYM MEETS SLEDGE HAMMER
Workers Wednesday took down the playground at Marine Park as part of the recently begun phase two of the park's $4 million overhaul. A new p ...
Teak-ila
Calling all tequila lovers! On Sunday, September 28th at 4 PM, the NY/NJ Agave Club is hosting an exclusive event in celebration of the sing ...
SPEEDERS BEWARE: YOUNG WATCHDOG ON THE JOB
This kid is tired of people speeding down his street! He is taking notes and will be letting the RBPD know what he observes today! (photo by ...
CONSTITUTION DAY RALLY ON COOPER’S BRIDGE
Constitution Day rally on Cooper's Bridge draws crowd to Route 35 span in Red Bank. (click to read)
BACK TO TATER TOTS
A sign outside Red Bank Regional High School delivers the news that the one-year experiment conducted last year in which students could orde ...
RBC’S PATHWAY TO PEACE CLUB AT THE U.N.
Ahead of International Peace Day, Sept. 21, Red Bank Catholic High School students joined a United Nations roundtable in New York, Sept. 12, ...
MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
Residents gathered near the Red Bank train station late Monday to usher in Mexican Independence Day, September 16. The gathering included th ...
RIVER SEARCH
A police search drone scans the Swimming River while the Red Bank Fire Department dive team pulls up to the dock at Swimming River Park in M ...
YARD SALE SCORE
Sometimes, you just get lucky. redbankgreen scored a free rubber chicken at the townwide yard sale Saturday morning. More than 50 households ...
PEACE VIGIL
An impromptu peace vigil organized by Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano took place near Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank in reaction to the assa ...
BIKE FROM THE DEEP?
A beach cruiser bike that appears to have been retrieved from the muddy shallows of the Navesink River sits on the shore at Marine Park in R ...
RBMS BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school and first day at RBMS!  
REDBANKGREEN FLIES THE FLAG IN ST. LOUIS
The redbankgreen crew, along with more than 400 local publishers and journalists, is spending the week in St. Louis at the Independent News ...
AUTUMN LAMENT IN CHALK
The sentiments of the kids at Eastside Park. (photo and caption by Partyline contributor David Morton)

