WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, October 9. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Last week’s photo was a close-up of a long bricked-over window on the ground floor of the old Kislin’s building at 8 East Front Street, now home to The Golf Den Indoor Golf Center .

The green cornices were left in place whenever the windows were bricked over. There are several of these windows on both sides of the building, including a series of windows on Combs Alley.

This 2023 redbankgreen article on the alley got us wondering if some long dead former owner of the building bricked up the windows to prevent the smell of slops and dead cats from getting in the building. Aah, the good old days!

But we digress. The ghost window photographed was the one on the east side of the building facing the parking lot of the Globe Hotel.

Two people guessed incorrectly that this was the Urban Outfitters building (formerly Natelson’s) which has very similar brickface and is from the same era, the southwest corner of Broad and Front Streets.

Another person guessed it was either Natelson’s or Kislin’s. (We’re reaching out the “Where” rules committee to see if two guesses is allowed.)

Another thought it was the Galleria, aka the old Eisner building.

“I’m guessing,but I think this is Natelson’s. My husband says Kislins” wrote Evie Kelly.

Sorry Evie, looks like you’re cooking dinner tonight.

Thanks to those who wrote in.

William and Judy Fraser, Seena Goldman, The Colmorgen Kids, Christine Jahnig, Michael Maier, Donald Byck, Evie Kelly, Louis Rivera, Chuck Stern, Josef Vocaturo, Chuck Stern.

I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded.

