2025 RED BANK PORCHFEST: YOUR ULTIMATE GUIDE

One hundred thirty seven 137 bands, from funk to rock to classical to Mariachi and Afro-Peruvian Jazz, on three dozen porches amid gloriously perfect fall weather.



There are special bike lanes being set up for folks to get around, a food truck and an artist alley (see photo) where visual artists can join the musicians in showing off their work.

It’s the fourth annual Red Bank Porchfest, and it’s set to go down Saturday from noon to 6 pm.

And if you can’t make it, or you’re stuck in an airport or some godforsaken place that is not the greatest town in the greatest state in the greatest nation on earth, redbankgreen will be livestreaming the event from our Facebook page as we zip from porch to porch on the official hyperlocal news-scooter.

redbankgreen has all the info you need, including maps and schedules in mulitiple forms and formats right here.

Scroll down and enjoy the show.

We’ve posted an interactive map above, with locations you can click on to get the lowdown on what bands are performing at each location and when. Here’s another link to it: Porchfest Google Map.

Prefer jpg. files of the map and list that you can save to your phone’s photos? Right Here:

redbankgreen‘s Facebook page, where you can watch us going porch to porch livestreaming video from about 12:30 until our battery runs out, is here.

And below, here’s a full, printable, downloadable.pdf file with the full list of locations and times for each musician/band: