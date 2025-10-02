2025 RED BANK PORCHFEST: YOUR ULTIMATE GUIDE

Skip to content

October 2nd @ 2pm

 

By BRIAN DONOHUE

 

Click on the map above to explore the offerings and special bike routes at Red Bank Porchfest 2025.
 
It’s an event few towns – especially towns the size of Red Bank – could ever dream of pulling off. 

One hundred thirty seven 137 bands, from funk to rock to classical to Mariachi and Afro-Peruvian Jazz, on three dozen porches amid gloriously perfect fall weather. 

It’s the fourth annual Red Bank Porchfest, and it’s set to go down Saturday from noon to 6 pm.

There are special bike lanes being set up for folks to get around, a food truck and an artist alley (see photo) where visual artists can join the musicians in showing off their work.

And if you can’t make it, or you’re stuck in an airport or some godforsaken place that is not the greatest town in the greatest state in the greatest nation on earth, redbankgreen will be livestreaming the event from our Facebook page as we zip from porch to porch on the official hyperlocal news-scooter.

redbankgreen has all the info you need, including maps and schedules in mulitiple forms and formats right here. 

Scroll down and enjoy the show.

  • We’ve posted an interactive map above, with locations you can click on to get the lowdown on what bands are performing at each location and when. Here’s another link to it: Porchfest Google Map.
  • Prefer jpg. files of the map and list that you can save to your phone’s photos?  Right  Here:

  • redbankgreen‘s Facebook page, where you can watch us going porch to porch livestreaming video from about 12:30 until our battery runs out, is here.

    And below, here’s a full, printable, downloadable.pdf file with the full list of locations and times for each musician/band:
PORCHFESTSCHEDULEDownload
Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
PARKING GATE LEVELLED IN CRASH
An accident involving a driver who mistook the brake for the gas pedal took out the parking gate and other mechanicals at the parking lot on ...
NEVER MIND THE BOLLARDS
Red Bank Department of Public Utilities workers remove the bollards that close off the northern stretch of Broad Street for the Broadwalk se ...
Rip Snortin’ Good Time!
Laura Anderson of Nyteacuppiggies.com (also servicing NJ!) was spotted taking a particularly precious porcine litter for a sunlit Broadstree ...
CHICKEN AND HOMEOWNER PREFER WILDFLOWER LAWN
My backyard prefers a wildflower lawn. (Photo by Partyline contributor Roseann Dal Pra)  
BIG BASIE DAY
The Count Basie Center for the Arts holds a big day as part of its year long 100th anniversary celebration. The first two engraved sidewalk ...
MARINE PARK JUNGLE GYM MEETS SLEDGE HAMMER
Workers Wednesday took down the playground at Marine Park as part of the recently begun phase two of the park's $4 million overhaul. A new p ...
Teak-ila
Calling all tequila lovers! On Sunday, September 28th at 4 PM, the NY/NJ Agave Club is hosting an exclusive event in celebration of the sing ...
SPEEDERS BEWARE: YOUNG WATCHDOG ON THE JOB
This kid is tired of people speeding down his street! He is taking notes and will be letting the RBPD know what he observes today! (photo by ...
CONSTITUTION DAY RALLY ON COOPER’S BRIDGE
Constitution Day rally on Cooper's Bridge draws crowd to Route 35 span in Red Bank. (click to read)
BACK TO TATER TOTS
A sign outside Red Bank Regional High School delivers the news that the one-year experiment conducted last year in which students could orde ...
RBC’S PATHWAY TO PEACE CLUB AT THE U.N.
Ahead of International Peace Day, Sept. 21, Red Bank Catholic High School students joined a United Nations roundtable in New York, Sept. 12, ...
MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
Residents gathered near the Red Bank train station late Monday to usher in Mexican Independence Day, September 16. The gathering included th ...
RIVER SEARCH
A police search drone scans the Swimming River while the Red Bank Fire Department dive team pulls up to the dock at Swimming River Park in M ...
YARD SALE SCORE
Sometimes, you just get lucky. redbankgreen scored a free rubber chicken at the townwide yard sale Saturday morning. More than 50 households ...
PEACE VIGIL
An impromptu peace vigil organized by Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano took place near Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank in reaction to the assa ...
BIKE FROM THE DEEP?
A beach cruiser bike that appears to have been retrieved from the muddy shallows of the Navesink River sits on the shore at Marine Park in R ...
RBMS BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school and first day at RBMS!  
REDBANKGREEN FLIES THE FLAG IN ST. LOUIS
The redbankgreen crew, along with more than 400 local publishers and journalists, is spending the week in St. Louis at the Independent News ...
AUTUMN LAMENT IN CHALK
The sentiments of the kids at Eastside Park. (photo and caption by Partyline contributor David Morton)
BACK TO SCHOOL
First day back at school for Red Bank Charter Shcool! (photo and caption by partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)

