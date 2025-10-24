WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon on Thursday, October 30. We'll reveal the location the next day.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Last week’s photo was a shot of the top of one of the large red dumpsters inside the Borough of Red Bank recycling center on West Sunset Avenue, with a wind turbine sitting atop a tower in the background. “Where” regular Chuck Stern did the detective work on this one, writing in with the following:

This was a good one. It required a field trip to confirm some guesses I had. You are looking at the Borough of Red Bank Municipal Recycling Center on West Sunset Avenue. The tower with the gadget on top is actually in the yard of a home on West Westside Avenue, which backs up to the borough recycling property. Some research on-line indicates that the gadget is a wind generator. Here is an example: Wind Turbine 2000W 48VDC Marine Grade Quality – The Battery Cell Some more research located a November 7, 2013 Red Bank Green article by John Ward about the owner of the West Westside Avenue property, Pete Ptak, who was making extensive use of solar power at his home: RED BANK: GOING GREEN? TRY ‘GOING FREE’ – Red Bank Green

The Wheremaster reached out to the property owner late Thursday (little slow this week) but has not gotten a reply in time to tell you more about the turbine, which we find fascinating.

There were a couple of wrong guesses on this one, including “Pizza restaurant behind Foodtown,” and “top of the Tower Hill water tower.” Bill and Judy Fraser nailed, it, saying they, like many of us, go to the recycling center often.

Thanks to those who wrote in.

William and Judy Fraser, Chuck Stern, Jacqueline F., Donald Byck.

William and Judy Fraser, Chuck Stern, Jacqueline F., Donald Byck.

