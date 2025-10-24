WITCHES NIGHT OUT Post a comment October 24th @ 7am Witches Night Out! (Photo and caption by Partyline contributor Anna Cruz) Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @redbankgreen Follow Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted — for all of the things that are fun, unusual, or important but might otherwise get missed. Click here to learn more and join the party. By: Kenny Katzgrau Oct 24, 2025 - 7:04 am Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!" redbankgreen Classics Post navigation PREVIOUS: Previous post: RED BANK: JUVENILES ARRESTED FOR GRAFFITI