A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: JUVENILES ARRESTED FOR GRAFFITI

October 22nd @ 9am

(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

 
A graffiti spree along Leighton Avenue has resulted in arrest for two juveniles, Red Bank Police announced Tuesday.
 
Chief Mike Frazee issued the following statement: 
 
On October 8th and October 10th, Detective Shane Dengel and Patrolman Frank Metta of the Red Bank Police Department arrested two juveniles in connection with multiple incidents of graffiti vandalism within the borough.

The arrests followed a thorough investigation into graffiti discovered at three locations: 8, 40, and 76 Leighton Avenue. As a result of the investigation, both juveniles were identified and taken into custody.

The juveniles have been charged accordingly and were released to the custody of their parents pending a juvenile court hearing.

The Red Bank Police Department remains committed to maintaining the quality of life in our community and encourages residents to report any suspicious activity.

In recent months, the Red Bank Police Department’s monthly blotter has been full of reports of graffiti in various parts of town.

This marks the second month in a row that police have been able to catch the alleged vandals. 

In September, a pair of juveniles from Little Silver and a 19-year-old Catherine Street resident were arrested. 

After those arrests, Frazee disputed online speculation and reports raising the specter that the recent graffiti on the west side is the work of organized gangs. Frazee told redbankgreen the vandalism appears more to likely be the work of “wannabe teenagers.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: redbankgreen follows a long-established journalistic practice of refraining from publishing photos of illegal graffiti tags in order to prevent incentivizing a crime that is, by definition, performed by attention seekers. 

EDITOR'S NOTE: redbankgreen follows a long-established journalistic practice of refraining from publishing photos of illegal graffiti tags in order to prevent incentivizing a crime that is, by definition, performed by attention seekers.

