RED BANK: COPS NAB GRAFFITI SUSPECTS

September 2nd @ 11am

 (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank police have made several arrests related to a summertime graffiti spree in different parts of town, according to Chief Mike Frazee. 
 

Despite online speculation and reports raising the spectre that the recent graffiti on the west side is the work of organized gangs, Frazee told redbankgreen the work appears more to likely be the work of “wannabe teenagers.”
 
Police also last month arrested a pair of juveniles from Little Silver for graffiti incidents in borough parks.
 
Chief Frazee issued the following statement Tuesday morning on the arrest of a man he said is 18 years old in the West Side incidents:
 
Between June 19, 2025, and July 24, 2025, the Red Bank Police Department responded to a noticeable uptick in graffiti incidents throughout the borough, with the majority of occurrences reported west of Shrewsbury Avenue. The vandalism included multiple spray-painted tags and signatures across both borough-owned and residential properties.
 
In response to these crimes, Detective Michael Zadlock led an in-depth investigation. By reviewing and analyzing hours of surveillance footage, Det. Zadlock was able to identify the individual believed to be responsible for the acts of vandalism.
 
The accused, identified as Anthony Aguilar-Luna, a resident of Catherine Street, has been charged with Criminal Mischief. The damage resulting from these incidents is estimated at approximately $9,000.
 
Members of the community have inquired whether the graffiti is linked to gang activity. While the department is not able to confirm any gang affiliations at this time, it is not uncommon to see an increase in graffiti related activity during the summer months.
The Red Bank Police Department remains committed to preserving the safety and quality of life of all residents. We encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it immediately.”

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected]

redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
BACK TO SCHOOL
First day back at school for Red Bank Charter Shcool! (photo and caption by partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
MURAL COMES IN FOR A LANDING
Artist Michael White has been putting the finishing touches in recent days on a mural based on a photo of the long gone Red Bank Airport. Th ...
Where there’s smoke…
There is not always necessarily a fire, apparently. Firefighters with the Red Bank volunteer fire department were on the scene of what was r ...
RED BANK GATEWAY TIED UP AFTER CRASH
Traffic light down at Navesink River Rd & Rt 35 in Middletown Friday evening. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim)
ERIN PUSHES TIDE OVER NAVESINK BANKS
Stacked tides from days of hard onshore winds surrounding Hurricane Erin offshore finally pushed the Navesink River over the bulkhead at Mar ...
STORMY STROLL
Red Bankers Bob and Patricia Heyer have Marine Park all to themselves for a stroll under gray Hurricane Erin skies Thursday morning.
BRUSH PICKUP GOES WRONG
Driver says her car was struck by a Red Bank Department of Public Works front end loader doing scheduled brush pickup on Drs. James Parker B ...
HOLD ON TO YOUR HAT
An adventurous duo take a ride on the Tornado Twister ride at the 16 annual Red Bank Community Block Party on Drs. James Parker Boulevard Sa ...
NEW WHEELS FOR COACH MARK
A successful fundraising effort by Red Bank American Youth Football and Cheer landed Coach Mark Williams a new set of wheels he needed to ma ...
DEMOLITION BEGINS AT “THRIVE”
Demolition begins to make way for "Thrive Red Bank" as the apartment building for special needs adults gets its TV News close-up.
RED BANK: AS SUMMER CAMP NEARS END, RITA’S ICES TO CELEBRATE
A celebration of the last week of Red Bank Recration summer camp with Rita's ices turns smiles technicolor. (click to read)
495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…
A crash on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, days after police chief reports drivers crashing more than twice day so far in 2025.
RED BANK SKETCHBOOK CLUB SCRIBBLES AND SIPS
Sketchbook Club Red Bank at their monthly meeting at Five Dimes Brewery Thursday night. The group gathers once a month to draw pictures base ...
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...
ELMO SWEATS IT OUT ON BROADWALK
A group of teenagers riding their bikes around town stop for selfies and photos with a costumed Elmo character on the Broadwalk pedestrian p ...
SO UNCOOL
One South Street resident awoke to a discarded kegerator at their curb on Friday morning. Video surveillance from nearby doorbell cameras co ...
FOLLOW THE BLACK LINE
Red Bankers who have been confused by the “not-so-permanent” bike lane that has lingered since last year’s Porchfest can r ...
SHROOMS ABLOOM
Shrooms on Irving Place. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
El Camino y la Siesta
An early-arriving El Camino owner sneaks in a few winks as the annual Liberty Hose – Red Bank Firefighters’ Classic Car Show in memory o ...
RED BANKJ: JAZZ IN THE PARK BEGINS THURSDAY
Jazz in the Park kicks off tonight (Thursday) with The Grace Fox Big Band, an all-women 16-piece ensemble known for its bold original compos ...

