RED BANK: COPS NAB GRAFFITI SUSPECTS

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank police have made several arrests related to a summertime graffiti spree in different parts of town, according to Chief Mike Frazee.

Despite online speculation and reports raising the spectre that the recent graffiti on the west side is the work of organized gangs, Frazee told redbankgreen the work appears more to likely be the work of “wannabe teenagers.”

Police also last month arrested a pair of juveniles from Little Silver for graffiti incidents in borough parks.

Chief Frazee issued the following statement Tuesday morning on the arrest of a man he said is 18 years old in the West Side incidents:

Between June 19, 2025, and July 24, 2025, the Red Bank Police Department responded to a noticeable uptick in graffiti incidents throughout the borough, with the majority of occurrences reported west of Shrewsbury Avenue. The vandalism included multiple spray-painted tags and signatures across both borough-owned and residential properties. In response to these crimes, Detective Michael Zadlock led an in-depth investigation. By reviewing and analyzing hours of surveillance footage, Det. Zadlock was able to identify the individual believed to be responsible for the acts of vandalism. The accused, identified as Anthony Aguilar-Luna, a resident of Catherine Street, has been charged with Criminal Mischief. The damage resulting from these incidents is estimated at approximately $9,000. Members of the community have inquired whether the graffiti is linked to gang activity. While the department is not able to confirm any gang affiliations at this time, it is not uncommon to see an increase in graffiti related activity during the summer months. The Red Bank Police Department remains committed to preserving the safety and quality of life of all residents. We encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it immediately.”

