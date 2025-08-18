(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for TK, 2024.. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES:

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Catherine St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 07/01/2025 a resident reported a building was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/06/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Tilton Av., a street sign was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Eliot Ramos.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Bank St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 07/09/2025 the owner reported stickers were placed on multiple vehicles. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/09/2025 a patrol unit reported graffiti. In the area of W. Bergen Pl., a building was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of S. Pearl St., a patrol unit observed graffiti. On 07/09/2025 patrols reported a fence, and the foundation of a building were tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/10/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a resident reported a building was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Theft: On 07/11/2025 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Monmouth St., the victim reported that a credit card was stolen. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. On 07/11/2025 an employee reported multiple items were stolen from a business. The merchandise was valued at $87.00. Ptl. James McGee.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/11/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Riverside Av., a property manager reported a property was tagged in two separate locations with blue in color paint. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Count Basie Field, a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. Patrols observed a wall on the property tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Theft: On 07/18/2025 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Maple Av., the victim reported the theft of a basketball. The basketball was valued at $107.00. Ptl. Kristin McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a patrol unit observed graffiti. On 07/18/2025 a patrol unit reported the side of a building tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/18/2025 a patrol unit observed graffiti. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a patrol unit reported the side of a building tagged in multiple locations with blue in color paint. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Locust Av., a patrol unit reported graffiti. On 07/19/2025 a patrol unit reported several structures on a property were tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Theft: In the area of N. Bridge Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 07/20/2025 an employee reported an individual left the restaurant without paying for the food. The food was valued at $27.45. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/24/2025 a patrol unit observed graffiti. In the area of Leighton Av., a patrol reported a fence tagged with blue in color paint. Det. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 07/31/2025 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Monmouth St., the owner reported a license plate was stolen from a vehicle. Ptl. Frank Metta.

ARRESTS:

Roberto Zafra-Hernandez, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/01/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Hindering Apprehension, Contempt of Court, and Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Michael Gavin, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/01/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Courtby Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Abner Gonzalez-Mateo, age 23 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/02/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Pedro Cruz-Gonzalez, age 42 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/02/2025 in the area of Catherine St. for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Kevin Loyal, age 36 of East Orange was arrested on 07/03/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Theft and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Frankely Calderon-Rodriguez, age 19 of Eatontown was arrested on 07/03/2025 in the area of Herbert St. for Hindering Apprehension by SLEO II. Carmine Pannullo.

Anthony Gil-Lopez, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/04/2025 in the area of Water St. for Aggravated Assaultand Simple Assault by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Naibrey Leonard, age 20 of Morganville was arrested on 07/05/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Anthony Rosario, age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/05/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

David Orosio-Urbina, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/05/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Anthony Rosario, age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/06/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Daniel Ramos, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/06/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Donte Alston-Harris, age 29 of Woodbury was arrested on 07/07/2025 in the area of Leighton Av. for Harassment by Ptl. James McGee.

Oliverio Pena, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/07/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Michael Nigro, age 35 of Clark was arrested on 07/07/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Nicholas Flynn, age 36 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/07/2025 in the area of Leighton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Pablo Reyes-Flores, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/08/2025 in the area of Rector Pl. for Burglary by Det. Paul Perez.

Luis Flores-Flores, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/09/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Tyler Debarros, age 35 of Eatontown was arrested on 07/10/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

James Stevens, age 61 of Keyport was arrested on 07/12/2025 in the area of S. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Juan Pacheco-Gomez, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/12/2025 in the area of Catherine St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Kevin Kries, age 26 of Brick was arrested on 07/15/2025 in the area of Riverview Plaza for False Imprisonment by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Sean Dunleavy, age 58 of Freehold was arrested on 07/16/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Courtby SLEO II. Carmine Pannullo.

Rafael Gonzalez-Chagolla, age 29 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 07/17/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Hindering Apprehension, Terroristic Threats, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Melvin Brown, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/19/2025 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Disorderly Conduct, DWI, Refusal, and Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Charles Mulle, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/20/2025 in the area of Riverside Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Kareem Smith, age 36 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/21/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Artis Edwards, age 63 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/23/2025 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Scymere Cummings, age 24 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/24/2025 in the area of Riverside Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Shaiheim Guion, age 25 of Asbury Park was arrested on 07/24/2025 in the area of Riverside Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Jordan Covin, age 25 of Neptune was arrested on 07/24/2025 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Burglary by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Shane VanGlahn, age 28 of Keansburg was arrested on 07/24/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Nasir Hunt, age 21 of Newark was arrested on 07/26/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Scott Sweeney, age 58 of Leonardo was arrested on 07/27/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

John Faccas, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/27/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Neisha Rosario, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/31/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Courtby Ptl. Milton Gray.

Francisco Medina-Gaspar, age 25 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/31/2025 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected] . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide. If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.

