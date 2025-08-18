RED BANK TOWN WIDE YARD SALE DATE SET

This dude scored smokin’ duds at the 2024 Red Bank Townwide Yard Sale. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)
By BRIAN DONOHUE
Round up the bric-a-brac! Start gathering the bits and bobs and gewgaws!
And don’t you think it’s time to finally sell that old snow blower?
The Red Bank Public Library has set the date for its annual town-wide yard sale on Saturday, September 13.
The rain date is Sunday September 14.
If you live in an apartment, you can put your stuff out on the library lawn for sale.
The registration deadline is Wednesday, September 10th
Complete information, including registration forms for sellers, can be found at the library web site right here.
Maps and a list of sale locations will be made available in the days before the sale both via the library website and right here on redbankgreen.
