Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: VISCOMI REPLACEMENT NAMED, ACCUSER STAYS MUM

Post a comment
August 18th @ 4pm

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Two weeks after removing Red Bank Board of Education President Sue Viscomi from the library board, Mayor Billy Portman named her replacement, Nubia Hvidding, at last week’s meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council.

Meanwhile, both borough officials and the former library director who made the initial accusations of improper comments by Viscomi that resulted in her removal are not releasing any more details about the incident.

Portman removed Viscomi from the volunteer post on the Library Board of Trustees after a borough attorney said his investigation found she “much more likely than not” said two years ago that a prominent local immigrant rights advocate should be deported.

The investigation was sparked when former Eleni Glykis said Viscomi had made the comments to her after a writing workshop at the library in the winter of 2023-2024, according to the borough’s labor attorney Jonathan Cohen.

Viscomi vehemently denied having made the comments. And her removal was denounced by her supporters and a fellow Board of Education member who called the allegations hearsay and not reflective of her decades of volunteer work and community service.

The subject of the alleged comments, Julie Flores-Castillo, launched a bid five days later to challenge Viscomi in the upcoming November school board election.

At last Thursday’s meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council, Mayor Billy Portman introduced Hvidding as the new appointment to the 11-member Library Board of Trustees.

Hvidding described herself as an eight-year resident of Red Bank and mother of two children, age five and eight. She is a forensic scientist who worked 11 years at the office of the New York City Medical Examiner before the birth of her second child sent her on the career path of “house manager,” she quipped at the meeting Thursday night.

“We enjoy the library,” she said of her family. “We’re there almost once a week, maybe twice, so when I found an opportunity to give back and serve the community, I jumped on it because I really love the library, the community, the people.”

Meanwhile, a request filed by redbankgreen under the state Open Public Records Act for reports and correspondence related to Viscomi’s removal was denied by the Borough administration. The borough referred to a list of records that are exempt from the act that requires agencies to provide records to members of the public upon request.

And when reached by phone, Glykis declined to comment on the incident or the investigation and referred all questions to the borough.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
BRUSH PICKUP GOES WRONG
Driver says her car was struck by a Red Bank Department of Public Works front end loader doing scheduled brush pickup on Drs. James Parker B ...
HOLD ON TO YOUR HAT
An adventurous duo take a ride on the Tornado Twister ride at the 16 annual Red Bank Community Block Party on Drs. James Parker Boulevard Sa ...
NEW WHEELS FOR COACH MARK
A successful fundraising effort by Red Bank American Youth Football and Cheer landed Coach Mark Williams a new set of wheels he needed to ma ...
DEMOLITION BEGINS AT “THRIVE”
Demolition begins to make way for "Thrive Red Bank" as the apartment building for special needs adults gets its TV News close-up.
RED BANK: AS SUMMER CAMP NEARS END, RITA’S ICES TO CELEBRATE
A celebration of the last week of Red Bank Recration summer camp with Rita's ices turns smiles technicolor. (click to read)
495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…
A crash on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, days after police chief reports drivers crashing more than twice day so far in 2025.
RED BANK SKETCHBOOK CLUB SCRIBBLES AND SIPS
Sketchbook Club Red Bank at their monthly meeting at Five Dimes Brewery Thursday night. The group gathers once a month to draw pictures base ...
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...
ELMO SWEATS IT OUT ON BROADWALK
A group of teenagers riding their bikes around town stop for selfies and photos with a costumed Elmo character on the Broadwalk pedestrian p ...
SO UNCOOL
One South Street resident awoke to a discarded kegerator at their curb on Friday morning. Video surveillance from nearby doorbell cameras co ...
FOLLOW THE BLACK LINE
Red Bankers who have been confused by the “not-so-permanent” bike lane that has lingered since last year’s Porchfest can r ...
SHROOMS ABLOOM
Shrooms on Irving Place. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
El Camino y la Siesta
An early-arriving El Camino owner sneaks in a few winks as the annual Liberty Hose – Red Bank Firefighters’ Classic Car Show in memory o ...
RED BANKJ: JAZZ IN THE PARK BEGINS THURSDAY
Jazz in the Park kicks off tonight (Thursday) with The Grace Fox Big Band, an all-women 16-piece ensemble known for its bold original compos ...
LOST PARROT
This little blue beauty was found by a redbankgreen reporter Thursday boldly tempting fate by foraging on the ground on the turf of a pack o ...
ORANGE GLOW OVER RED BANK
A truly unbelievable post-storm sunset Tuesday (shot on Monmouth St. facing west). Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus.
BROAD STREET’S THIRSTY BLOOMS
Delfino, a worker with the company Terra Casa that manages the flower beds for the Red Bank special improvement district waters the flowers ...
PILGRIM BAPTIST MEN’S DAY CELEBRATION
  (photo by: Shanikquya Jackson) On Sunday, June 22, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted its annual Men’s Day Celebration a ...
THREE GENERATION PROCLAMATION
Mayor Billy Portman presents the Borough of Red Bank’s Independence Day 2025 Proclamation to Arleen Brahn (second from right), grandmo ...
STEW THE BUTCHER COSPLAY
On the occasion of the retirement of Stewart Goldstein, longtime proprietor of Monmouth Meats, we thought it apt to present this photo from ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar