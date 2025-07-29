Skip to content

RED BANK: VISCOMI ACCUSER TO SEEK BOARD OF ED SEAT

July 29th @ 4pm

Julie Flores Castillo  Julie-Flores Castillo at last week’s meeting of the Red Bank Borough Council. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Well, there goes the other shoe.

Five days after a rare public airing of investigation findings against the president of the Red Bank Borough Board of Education and her removal from a library board post, her accuser has filed petitions to challenge her in the November school board election.

 

Sue Viscomi Stewart Goldstein 07242025

Sue Viscomi in her regular seat in the front row, live-steaming the meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council last week. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Julie Flores-Castillo, a well-known immigrant rights activist, is one of four hopefuls who filed nominating petitions to run for three seats up for grabs in the November school board elections, according to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office. She will face off against incumbent board president Suzanne Viscomi, incumbent Paul Savoia and newcomer Christie Sunquist. 

Incumbent board vice-president Erik Perry did not file petitions to run, according to officials at the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office. The deadline for candidates to file their petitions for the board of education election was 4 pm Monday.

Viscomi, who has served on the board for 15 years, was removed by Mayor Billy Portman from her post on the Red Bank Public Library Board of Trustees after the borough’s labor attorney recommended her removal for statements she allegedly made about Flores-Castillo”in December 2023 or January 2024.” (see previous redbankgreen coverage below)

RED BANK: MAYOR OUSTS VISCOMI FROM LIBRARY BOARD FOR DEPORTATION COMMENT

 

Borough Labor Attorney Jonathan Cohen said his investigation, as well as an earlier probe by a library-hired attorney, found Viscomi had “more likely than not” stated in a conversation 19 months ago with the former library director that Flores-Castillo “should be deported.”

Cohen’s public presentation during a council meeting was unusual for a body that typically and frequently goes into executive session to discuss personnel matters, appointments and labor matters. Viscomi’s removal was met by howls of public criticism from supporters who praised her character and years of service as well as praise from others who agreed with the move. 

Now it appears Flores-Castillo was prepping to run against Viscomi when she took the dais at the meeting, saying, ” If you’re here to defend her, ask yourself why you use your voice to excuse harm instead of calling for accountability.”

She added: “This isn’t about opinions or political motive, it’s about responsibility for the impact of our words and actions.”

Flores-Castillo, an immigrant rights worker with the American Friends Service Committee, is well known for launching into advocacy after her the deportation of her father when she was in her early teens. She is a native US citizen.

Viscomi, the only Latina or Latino elected public official in Red Bank, was born in Ecuador and adopted by parents in the US. She had been sharing her personal story at a writing workshop before she allegedly made the comment about Flores-Castillo, who had also told her story in the session.

Viscomi vehemently denied having made the statement about Flores-Castillo, calling the allegations “devastating” and the two investigations “a joke” while describing her own fear of being swept up amid immigration crackdowns and attacks on citizenship provisions in US law. 

Viscomi said her removal was “100 percent” political retribution for her frequent questioning of the policies of Portman and his slate of running mates who swept into power in 2023 and her unsuccessful independent bid for a council seat that same year.

Should they both be among the top three vote getters in November, the feuding duo would serve three-year terms alongside one another on the board overseeing the Red Bank Primary School and Red Bank Middle School. 

Viscomi declined to comment to a reporter on the race for her Board of Education seat or the role the allegations had the campaign, saying, “on the advice of legal counsel, I have no comment.”

Flores-Castillo did not immediately return a text from a reporter seeking comment. Savoia and Sunquist could not immediately be reached for comment.  

 

