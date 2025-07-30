Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: “THRIVE” APARTMENT BUILDING BREAKS GROUND

Post a comment
July 30th @ 4pm

Thrive Red Bank groundbreaking 07302025Thrive project partner John Klein speaks at the groundbreaking for the project in Red Bank.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

 

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The sound of a backhoe tearing down an old house gave way to heartfelt speeches of praise and thanks as demolition paused for a celebratory groundbreaking of a 32-unit apartment building for adults with special needs in Red Bank Wednesday. 

Thrive Red Bank groundbreaking 07302025

Advocates say the Thrive Red Bank project at the northeast corner of Drs. James Parker Boulevard and Shrewsbury Avenue will allow them to create a model of desperately needed housing for neuro-diverse adults. The three-story building would provide supervised, independent living, community spaces and onsite, 24/7 support for residents.

In speeches beneath a tent providing scant refuge from the heat, those involved in the project praised Red Bank as the perfect place for it. 

Robin Klein, a partner in the project along with her husband John Klein, said the model of independent living requires  “walkability, transportation, access to health care and education, opportunities for work, volunteering, recreation and the arts.”

“In short, a place that’s vibrant and inclusive,” she said.  “The keyword here is community. When John and I arrived here many years ago, we were embraced by this amazing town and we knew this was the place.”

Thrive will also debut an innovative public/private partnership with the Rutgers Center for Adult Autism Services (RCAAS) that a press release touted “will create a new standard of excellence in neuroinclusive housing.”

“Residents will benefit from the expertise of Rutgers senior clinical faculty and highly trained clinical staff; meanwhile, university students from a variety of academic disciplines will receive hands-on training and intensive supervision,” the release reads. 

The project received Zoning Board approvals in September 2023 amid impassioned appeals from parents facing the crushing nationwide shortage of housing for neurodivergent adults who had aged out of programs for children and young adults. Thrive Red Bank groundbreaking 07302025

The project will require the demolition of a two-story building last home to a karate dojo, and a home on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, which had been torn to the ground by workers yesterday morning before the groundbreaking ceremony across the street on the grounds of Coffee Corral.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…
A crash on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, days after police chief reports drivers crashing more than twice day so far in 2025.
RED BANK SKETCHBOOK CLUB SCRIBBLES AND SIPS
Sketchbook Club Red Bank at their monthly meeting at Five Dimes Brewery Thursday night. The group gathers once a month to draw pictures base ...
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...
ELMO SWEATS IT OUT ON BROADWALK
A group of teenagers riding their bikes around town stop for selfies and photos with a costumed Elmo character on the Broadwalk pedestrian p ...
SO UNCOOL
One South Street resident awoke to a discarded kegerator at their curb on Friday morning. Video surveillance from nearby doorbell cameras co ...
FOLLOW THE BLACK LINE
Red Bankers who have been confused by the “not-so-permanent” bike lane that has lingered since last year’s Porchfest can r ...
SHROOMS ABLOOM
Shrooms on Irving Place. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
El Camino y la Siesta
An early-arriving El Camino owner sneaks in a few winks as the annual Liberty Hose – Red Bank Firefighters’ Classic Car Show in memory o ...
RED BANKJ: JAZZ IN THE PARK BEGINS THURSDAY
Jazz in the Park kicks off tonight (Thursday) with The Grace Fox Big Band, an all-women 16-piece ensemble known for its bold original compos ...
LOST PARROT
This little blue beauty was found by a redbankgreen reporter Thursday boldly tempting fate by foraging on the ground on the turf of a pack o ...
ORANGE GLOW OVER RED BANK
A truly unbelievable post-storm sunset Tuesday (shot on Monmouth St. facing west). Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus.
BROAD STREET’S THIRSTY BLOOMS
Delfino, a worker with the company Terra Casa that manages the flower beds for the Red Bank special improvement district waters the flowers ...
PILGRIM BAPTIST MEN’S DAY CELEBRATION
  (photo by: Shanikquya Jackson) On Sunday, June 22, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted its annual Men’s Day Celebration a ...
THREE GENERATION PROCLAMATION
Mayor Billy Portman presents the Borough of Red Bank’s Independence Day 2025 Proclamation to Arleen Brahn (second from right), grandmo ...
STEW THE BUTCHER COSPLAY
On the occasion of the retirement of Stewart Goldstein, longtime proprietor of Monmouth Meats, we thought it apt to present this photo from ...
NAVESINK FISHING
A kayak fisherman tries his luck under the NJ Transit train trestle across the Navesink River in Red Bank. (Photo by Partyline contributor A ...
RED BAKE
As the temperature hit 100 degrees Tuesday, Tom Sevison, Red Bank High School Class of 1973 and in town briefly on his way back home to Virg ...
Juneteenth celebration 06222025
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Performers at Red Bank’s Juneteenth community celebration Sunday at Johnny Jazz Park. (photo by Brian Donohue)      
BUTTERFLIES LOVE THE WEED
Save the monarch, plant butterfly weed. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)  
LANTERNFLY PARTY
An invasive ailanthus tree sprouting in front of the US Post Office on Broad Street is covered with invasive spotted lantern fly nymphs Wedn ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar