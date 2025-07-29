Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…

Post a comment
July 29th @ 11am

Police were investigating a two-car crash on Drs. James Parker Blvd and South Pearl Street Tuesday morning. There appeared to be no injuries.

The crash occurred just a few days after Thursday’s meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council during which a report submitted by Red Bank Police Chief Mike Frazee stated the borough had seen 495 traffic accidents so far in 2025. To save you the math, that’s more than two a day. The total for 2024, was 871 crashes Frazee has reported previously.

by Brian Donohue

Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted — for all of the things that are fun, unusual, or important but might otherwise get missed. Click here to learn more and join the party.
By: Brian Donohue
Jul 29, 2025 - 11:10 am
Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…
A crash on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, days after police chief reports drivers crashing more than twice day so far in 2025.
RED BANK SKETCHBOOK CLUB SCRIBBLES AND SIPS
Sketchbook Club Red Bank at their monthly meeting at Five Dimes Brewery Thursday night. The group gathers once a month to draw pictures base ...
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...
ELMO SWEATS IT OUT ON BROADWALK
A group of teenagers riding their bikes around town stop for selfies and photos with a costumed Elmo character on the Broadwalk pedestrian p ...
SO UNCOOL
One South Street resident awoke to a discarded kegerator at their curb on Friday morning. Video surveillance from nearby doorbell cameras co ...
FOLLOW THE BLACK LINE
Red Bankers who have been confused by the “not-so-permanent” bike lane that has lingered since last year’s Porchfest can r ...
SHROOMS ABLOOM
Shrooms on Irving Place. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
El Camino y la Siesta
An early-arriving El Camino owner sneaks in a few winks as the annual Liberty Hose – Red Bank Firefighters’ Classic Car Show in memory o ...
RED BANKJ: JAZZ IN THE PARK BEGINS THURSDAY
Jazz in the Park kicks off tonight (Thursday) with The Grace Fox Big Band, an all-women 16-piece ensemble known for its bold original compos ...
LOST PARROT
This little blue beauty was found by a redbankgreen reporter Thursday boldly tempting fate by foraging on the ground on the turf of a pack o ...
ORANGE GLOW OVER RED BANK
A truly unbelievable post-storm sunset Tuesday (shot on Monmouth St. facing west). Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus.
BROAD STREET’S THIRSTY BLOOMS
Delfino, a worker with the company Terra Casa that manages the flower beds for the Red Bank special improvement district waters the flowers ...
PILGRIM BAPTIST MEN’S DAY CELEBRATION
  (photo by: Shanikquya Jackson) On Sunday, June 22, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted its annual Men’s Day Celebration a ...
THREE GENERATION PROCLAMATION
Mayor Billy Portman presents the Borough of Red Bank’s Independence Day 2025 Proclamation to Arleen Brahn (second from right), grandmo ...
STEW THE BUTCHER COSPLAY
On the occasion of the retirement of Stewart Goldstein, longtime proprietor of Monmouth Meats, we thought it apt to present this photo from ...
NAVESINK FISHING
A kayak fisherman tries his luck under the NJ Transit train trestle across the Navesink River in Red Bank. (Photo by Partyline contributor A ...
RED BAKE
As the temperature hit 100 degrees Tuesday, Tom Sevison, Red Bank High School Class of 1973 and in town briefly on his way back home to Virg ...
Juneteenth celebration 06222025
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Performers at Red Bank’s Juneteenth community celebration Sunday at Johnny Jazz Park. (photo by Brian Donohue)      
BUTTERFLIES LOVE THE WEED
Save the monarch, plant butterfly weed. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)  
LANTERNFLY PARTY
An invasive ailanthus tree sprouting in front of the US Post Office on Broad Street is covered with invasive spotted lantern fly nymphs Wedn ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar