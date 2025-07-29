495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…

Police were investigating a two-car crash on Drs. James Parker Blvd and South Pearl Street Tuesday morning. There appeared to be no injuries.

The crash occurred just a few days after Thursday’s meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council during which a report submitted by Red Bank Police Chief Mike Frazee stated the borough had seen 495 traffic accidents so far in 2025. To save you the math, that’s more than two a day. The total for 2024, was 871 crashes Frazee has reported previously.

by Brian Donohue