RED BANK: LEAK, SINKHOLE CAUSE ROAD CLOSURE

Emergency road work at the corner of Shrewsbury Avenue and Chestnut Street in Red Bank Tuesday morning. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A sizable hole with water spraying out of it at the corner of Chestnut Street and Shrewsbury Avenue has closed a portion of roadway while workers repair the issue.

An alert sent out by the Borough of Red Bank says Chestnut Street will be closed between Bridge and Shrewsbury Avenue until further notice while emergency repairs are made.

Borough Manager Jim Gant sent us the following information on the closure:

“Based on initial assessments, the issue appears to stem from a small subsurface break that likely developed underground over the course of several days and eroded the dirt underneath and created a small hole in the roadway.”

“This is not a major rupture, but rather a slow and gradual leak that has caused erosion beneath the surface. Our utility contractor is on site currently making repairs.”

Trucks for the company Mark Woszczak Mechanical Contractors of Manasquan, (Woszczak also known as the man with the golden plunger) were on the scene this morning.

Mark Woszczak receives the golden plunger from Mayor Billy Portman last year for his years of service responding to dirty jobs on an emergency basis. (photo by Brian Donohue)

